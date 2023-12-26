"We'll find out if he's All In or All Out" - Wrestling fans react to Seth Rollins' WWE contract update

Seth Rollins is one of several high-profile WWE Superstars who apparently have an expiring contract next year. Fans reacted to the latest update on the World Heavyweight Champion's contract status.

Rollins has been with WWE since 2010 and has become one of his generation's greatest superstars. He's an important member of the roster who has been the World Heavyweight Champion for more than 200 days and counting.

According to Fightful, The Visionary has a contract until June 2024, and neither side has discussed a potential extension. Rollins will be a priority, with several WWE stars such as Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley already signing new deals.

The WWE Universe reacted to the recent report on Rollins' contract status on social media. One fan even used a couple of AEW phrases to show how intriguing the situation is for wrestling fans.

Expand Tweet

This WWE fan believes Rollins will stay and sign a new contract:

Expand Tweet

Another fan is dreaming of a possible reunion between Rollins and Dean Ambrose, who is now known as Jon Moxley in AEW:

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Seth Rollins' contract update:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition to Seth Rollins, stars such as Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch's contracts are also expiring next year. McIntyre reportedly has a deal until April, while Lynch will expire at the same time as her real-life husband.

Seth Rollins to face Drew McIntyre at WWE Day 1

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Champion on May 27, 2023, at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rollins has since defended his title against superstars such as Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and Jey Uso.

On the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW, Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. It's McIntyre's second crack at the title after failing to win it at Crown Jewel last month.

Damian Priest still also has the Money in the Bank briefcase, which he could use on the winner of the Rollins vs. McIntyre match.

Who do you think will come out of Day 1 as the World Heavyweight Champion? Share your answers in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here