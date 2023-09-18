"We love you, daddy" - Top WWE heel wins fans after trolling The Rock in epic way

WWE Superstar Austin Theory shared the ring with The Rock as The People's Champion made a historical return on SmackDown last week and earned fans' appreciation with his work.

The blue brand featured two massive surprises in the opening segment of its latest show. First, Pat McAfee returned and engaged in a verbal confrontation with Theory, setting up The Rock's return on SmackDown to a loud pop.

The in-ring segment saw The Great One destroy Theory on the microphone before getting the entire arena to chant, "You are an as*hole." The latter worked off the heat exceptionally well and fell to his back after a devastating People's Elbow.

The segment was highly praised on social media, especially for showcasing Austin Theory as an exciting heel. Fans liked his work on the microphone and credited him for holding his ground while standing across from an all-time great.

When The Rock went to social media to thank fans for the loud reaction, Theory saw another opportunity. He reshared the post, taking credit for the loud pop, and labeled himself "Your favorite A-hole."

The WWE Universe flooded the post with positive reactions, praising Theory for his excellent heel work. Many noted that they had started to like his latest work and have grown to appreciate the SmackDown Superstar.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Austin Theory openly taking credit for the massive pop The Rock received upon his return on SmackDown:

Theory has long been on the receiving end of relentless criticism, the latest being Bryan Alvarez's brutal dig at the former United States Champion. Fans were united in advising Theory against listening to the veteran wrestling critic, who felt younger guys worldwide were overtaking him.

The Rock thanked WWE fans for welcoming him on SmackDown

The Rock penned an emotional note for fans, thanking them for a memorable reception on SmackDown. In his heartfelt address, The People's Champion hailed Theory as talented while mentioning he was "blown away" by the pop he received last Friday. His post read:

"I was - I’m still - completely blown away by this crowd reaction in Denver this past Friday night on SmackDown. My appearance was a surprise to everyone, and this crowd of 14,000 erupted with the roar of 100,000 strong. Top five loudest crowd reactions of my career [which I was like, “holy sh*t” when I walked out]. I’m so grateful and humbled by this. I never take it for granted, and “coming home” will always be sacred to me."

In the same post, he thanked many others for making his return a massive success:

"Thank you, my guy, PatMac, the talented Austin Theory, the WWE family backstage, Team Rock behind the scenes - everyone who joined us to go ALL IN. But most importantly, thank you with all my love, gratitude, and respect to THE PEOPLE. Our connection is real. Electrifying. ~ People’s Champ."

Fans were thrilled to see The Rock back on WWE television, and many are convinced that he will finally compete in a dream match against Roman Reigns. The two are expected to eventually cross paths if The Great One makes more appearances in the coming months.