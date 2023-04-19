"We all love these types of toxic relationships" - Fans go wild as 28-year-old WWE star claims she's the best Rhea Ripley ever had

Rhea Ripley recently posted a photo on Twitter to celebrate the one year of her betrayal of Liv Morgan. The latter reacted to the post, sending her fans into a frenzy with her choice of words.

Rhea Ripley teamed up with Nikki A.S.H. to defeat Tamina and Natalya to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the 20 September episode of RAW. They lost the title two months later.

The Nightmare then aligned herself with Liv Morgan, and the two had a short run together. They competed in the Women's Tag Team Championship triple threat match at WrestleMania 38 but failed to win the title. On the April 18, 2023, episode of RAW, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley failed to defeat Sasha Banks and Naomi for the titles. After their loss, The Nightmare turned on Morgan to end their partnership.

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her betrayal. Instead of being furious with her former partner, Liv Morgan responded by claiming that she was the best Ripley ever had.

While Morgan was referring to Ripley as the best in-ring partner she ever had, fans made some interesting replies. Some were still heartbroken by the betrayal and hoped to see Morgan get back with her former partner again someday.

Liv Morgan recently teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez, and the two are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Rhea Ripley could convince an AEW star to leave the company for WWE

Rhea Ripley is in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day. However, she is committed to AEW star Buddy Matthews in real life.

Matthews worked for WWE for several years after joining the company in 2013. He was released from his contract after an impressive run in June 2021.

Matthews now works for AEW, where he is an active member of The House of Black and is the current Trios Champion.

In an interview with Gery Roif, Ripley addressed the possibility of convincing Buddy Matthews to make a WWE return. She stated that she normally gets what she wants, but it depends on what the future holds.

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," she said.

The Eradicator is arguably the most important part of The Judgment Day. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for her and Buddy Matthews in the wrestling world.

