"We need it" - WWE Universe wants popular Bloodline member to return to his former character amid recent tension within the faction

The WWE Universe wants popular Bloodline member Jey Uso to once again return to his 'Main Event Jey' character amid tension within the faction.

The situation within Roman Reigns' faction became worse after The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

On SmackDown, the two tag teams collided in a title rematch with Jimmy and Jey once again emerging on the losing side. This could lead to further tension within The Bloodline.

Fans now want Jey to return to his old self and challenge Roman Reigns for the title. The two stablemates have collided in singles matches a few years ago.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Nazzombies03 @Nazzombies @reigns_era Hope so cuz we need jey vs Roman 3 @reigns_era Hope so cuz we need jey vs Roman 3

Kevin @kvictorella @reigns_era Jey VS Roman definitely happening, now that Cody is on Raw and Roman SmackDown . Summer slam? @reigns_era Jey VS Roman definitely happening, now that Cody is on Raw and Roman SmackDown . Summer slam?

Dutch Mantell commented on Bloodline leader Roman Reigns possibly facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns' next title defense is yet to be confirmed. However, as per reports, there are high chances of him facing Cody Rhodes once again at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell commented on the possibility of a rematch between Rhodes and Reigns. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell said:

"See the thing about booking, even back in the old days, you couldn't book for just next week, you had to book for next month. You always book three weeks ahead. WWE books 3 or 4 months in advance and with WrestleMania, they're planning it now. I mean, it's not written in stone, but they basically know what the main event is. That's all they need to do anyway. The main event of the guys and the main event of the females."

For now, it remains to be seen how drama within The Bloodline will unfold and if The Usos remain loyal to The Head of the Table.

Should Jey Uso betray Roman Reigns in the near future? Sound off in the comments.

