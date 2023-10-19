"WE NEED THIS TO HAPPEN," "Seeds planted" - WWE Universe wants Jade Cargill to feud with top star following in-ring debut

Jade Cargill's WWE debut shocked fans across the globe as they didn't expect the former TBS Champion to walk out of All Elite Wrestling for another promotion. Recently, fans reacted to a segment between Cargill and Becky Lynch, and they want the two to compete inside the squared circle.

Over the past few months, there were rumors about Jade Cargill leaving AEW to join WWE. Those rumors became true when Cargill lost to Kris Statlander in a TBS Championship match and left the promotion. The company announced that the former TBS Champion signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jade Cargill appeared and interrupted NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The WWE Universe was excited to see the two women on their screen and wants Cargill to feud with Lynch as soon as she makes her in-ring debut.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Currently, no plans or reports mention who will be Jade Cargill's first opponent in WWE. It will be interesting to see what the former TBS Champion will do in the Stamford-based promotion.

What has Jade Cargill done in WWE since signing with the promotion?

Earlier this year, Jade Cargill's undefeated streak ended when she lost the TBS Women's Championship to Kris Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing 2023. Later, she went on a hiatus only to return to the promotion, where she put Statlander over as she left the company.

Jade Cargill joined the list of stars who left AEW, such as Cody Rhodes and Brian Pillman Jr. The company presented her as a major acquisition and used her wisely across all three brands. She first appeared for the company at WWE Fastlane 2023, where she interacted with Triple H.

Later, she appeared on NXT when the show went head-to-head against AEW Dynamite. She interacted with Shawn Michaels, the current creative head of the brand. The guest appearances didn't stop here; she also appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and met Charlotte Flair.

Earlier this week, she crossed paths with NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch and also appeared on the developmental brand. It will be interesting to see who will feud with Cargill after she finds a new home on either RAW or SmackDown in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill? Sound off in the comments section below.

