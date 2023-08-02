"WE NEED THIS" - WWE fans "begging Triple H" for blockbuster Gunther match after SummerSlam

Gunther has been on a dominant run with the Intercontinental Championship around his waist in WWE. Drew McIntyre is set to challenge him for the title next, but fans want another top name to defeat The Ring General for the championship.

McIntyre returned at Money in the Bank after Gunther retained his title. He took down the champion and immediately got into a rivalry with The Ring General ahead of SummerSlam.

He faced Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable in a 5-minute Challenge this past week on RAW. The latter embarrassed Gunther by surviving the challenge and winning the match. However, the Intercontinental Champion asked for the match to continue beyond its time limit and defeated Gable by pinning him.

The match was well-received by many WWE fans. It wasn’t the first time the two men came face to face, as Gable has competed against Imperium's leader at some WWE live events.

Following his loss on RAW, Chad Gable sent a warning to Gunther, claiming that he would be waiting for him post-SummerSlam. It could lead to a big rivalry between two stars.

The match and Gable’s comments prompted fans to take to Twitter to voice their opinion about the potential rivalry. They said it would be great if Triple H booked an Intercontinental Championship match between the two superstars.

Zacha @Zackkhat @WrestlingHumble In an iron man match as well, I am begging Triple H for the love of god, please, please, please

Pro Dreamer @aflibnush @Fightful Man! If Gable is pushed going forward with some significant wins and finally end up dethroning Gunther at the next Wrestlemania or something, that’d be dope!

GrapsEnthusiast @GrapsEnthusiast Gable is THAT guy...have him dethrone a "slightly injured" Gunther then idk write Gunther off until a return just before rumble season twitter.com/Fightful/statu…

It’s no secret that the Alpha Academy leader is among the best wrestlers in WWE today. Fans have been routing to see him win a singles championship sooner rather than later.

The creative team could have Gable defeat Gunther after he breaks the record for the longest reign with the IC Title. It would be a great way to free The Ring General for a top title rivalry while giving Gable a good push.

WWE star believes Gunther should have lost to him

The Intercontinental Champion defended his title against Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions. The two men had a good match, but Ali failed to take the title off The Ring General.

Speaking on WWE Die Woche, Mustafa Ali said he shouldn’t have lost to Imperium's leader. He added that the defeat wouldn’t have hurt his opponent.

"I’m very disappointed in the result. Obviously, I thought if there was ever a time to defeat Gunther, it would have been there. A guy with ‘home field advantage’ so to speak and I think it’s been a long time since WWE’s done that ultimate underdog story. I still have the image of 1-2-3 Kid defeating Razor Ramon on RAW and just the impact that had," said Ali.

Ali is currently working as a free agent on NXT. However, he is still struggling to win his first singles championship in the company. Fans could see him become the North American Champion down the line.

