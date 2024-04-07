"We needed you last night" - WWE Universe stunned by former champion's insane body transformation ahead of WrestleMania XL 

WWE WrestleMania XL Night One set the tone for Night Two. Cody Rhodes' quest to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by dethroning Roman Reigns will now officially be contested under "Bloodline Rules," thanks to The Rock scoring a pinfall victory over The American Nightmare.

The first night also featured a car crash ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Another bout that is likely to carry all of the violence into Sunday's show is The Pride vs. The Final Testament, and it appears Montez Ford is up for the challenge.

Montez Ford took to Instagram, revealing that he is "Mania day ready," showing off his incredible body transformation ahead of the six-man Philadelphia Street Fight. Tonight's show marks his fourth appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Ford already has a 2-1 win-loss record.

Check out his Instagram post and fan reactions below:

"M A N I A D A Y R E A D Y," wrote Montez Ford.

Fan reactions

Karrion Kross returned to WWE programming after a few weeks off at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution in January, reinvigorated with a mission. He found his groove by forming The Final Testament on SmackDown, targeting Bobby Lashely and The Street Profits. The climax of their months-long feud will happen at Lincoln Financial Field tonight.

Montez Ford's message ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

Bobby Lashley seems hell-bent on destroying Karrion Kross and his clan once and for all at 'Mania. He claimed that the "worst time" of his professional wrestling career is behind him, and things are about to change. He also took responsibility for The Street Profits failing to qualify for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match.

Meanwhile, Montez Ford addressed everything that transpired in the last few months, in both his professional and personal lives:

"WRESTLEMANIA XL PHILADELPHIA STREET FIGHT. This year already has been filled with so many losses for us, in and out of the ring. I’ve lost my grandfather, DAWKS losing his mother, to also losing battles in the ring. And even aligning with B-Fab & Bobby Lashley, it all seems to not come together, especially with the focus being all over the place, but the job’s not finished cause there’s been a problem. FINALLY TESTAMENT has been our problem for months. Trying to get us to split, cause confusion in the group, breaking bats, appointing our leaders and nearly costing us Wrestlemania," he wrote.

The WWE star continued:

"But in Philadelphia this Sunday, Forget the Revolution, This VIOLENCE inside our souls will be televised. We are Done making everyone feel comfortable, as the only solution to any problem, is to deal with it. Sunday when we deal with the FINAL TESTAMENT, Let them be the example of what’s to come. Cause like any problem or adversity we’ve dealt with in life, Y’all bout to learn… Do Not F*ck with US. Everyone may be trying to finish their story, But come Sunday, we are starting OURS."

Tonight's multi-man Philadelphia Street Fight has all the ingredients to steal the show.

