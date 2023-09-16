"We're in the endgame now"- WWE Universe erupts after 10-time world champion teases a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

The WWE universe is abuzz with reactions after The Rock teased a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The wrestling world has been salivating at the thoughts of the two Samoan stars facing off against each other ever since Reigns proclaimed himself as the Head of the Table. While the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has taken subtle shots at his cousin over the years, the Brahma Bull has mostly refrained from talking about the topic.

However, things took an interesting turn during The Rock's recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show. The Brahma Bull revealed that his match against Roman Reigns was locked for WrestleMania 39, but plans were nixed later. Rock then went on to tease a match for the upcoming edition of the Showcase of Immortals, which will take place next year in Philadelphia.

The Great One's words spread like wildfire in the wrestling community, with many sharing their thoughts on social media.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Rock had huge praise for Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has firmly established himself as one of the most dominant champions of all time during his current run. The Tribal Chief has already surpassed over 1,000 days as the Universal Champion and is closing in on Hulk Hogan's record.

While fans have wanted to see Reigns come face-to-face with The Rock ever since the former turned heel, the stars have not aligned so far. As mentioned above, the duo was set to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, but things did not work out in the end. Nonetheless, the Brahma Bull had some huge praise reserved for his cousin and believes that he will end up on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling:

"We had a year to really think about this. So the North Star thought was, 'Okay, let's not do something good. Let's not do something great. Let's do something unprecedented. What can we create for the fans that has never been done before?' A match? Great. Roman? Incredible athlete. He's gonna be on Mount Rushmore. Super handsome, good dude, my cousin, family. Amazing."

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus from WWE after defeating his other cousin, Jey Uso, at SummerSlam. He is expected to return next month to start the build for his next title defense, which will most likely occur at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Check out who is Roman Reigns' reported opponent for the upcoming premium live event by clicking here.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here