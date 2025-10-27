"We’re not going anywhere" - WWE Legend Sends Message Amidst Retirement Speculation

Two WWE legends have now sent a message amidst there being retirement speculation. It also comes after a big loss. There has been speculation that The Hardy Boyz are on their final run as they compete in TNA and WWE, holding multiple titles. They only just lost the NXT titles that they had recently won. The two stars competed at Halloween Havoc and their loss of the titles led to speculation that they would be now slowly losing other titles as well. They are the current TNA Tag Team Champions and recently wrestled The Dudleys in a Tables Match.After losing the bout, D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley brought an end to their wrestling careers as well. They confirmed that they were done with wrestling and how their careers were at an end. Now though, even though there is some speculation about the Hardys, especially how they talked about their careers ending if things did not go right earlier this year, Matt Hardy has made it clear that they are not going anywhere. Whether or not they are going to be wrestling further in NXT, or be sticking to TNA and other ventures, remains to be seen. Their NXT run may have come to an end with The Dark State becoming the new tag title holders, but they could still be back. &quot;I’m just gonna leave this here.. We’re not going anywhere.&quot;Matt and Jeff Hardy could return to the WWE main roster for one last runThe Hardy Boyz are naturally some of the biggest names when it comes to wrestling. They have done everything that there is to be done within the company. However, they are currently signed to TNA. Given the situation though, even with their TNA affiliations, they could be back and working with WWE should things work out. It remains to be seen if Triple H makes that call.