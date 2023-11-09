"We're not ready", "You can't quit" - WWE fans heartbroken as John Cena continues to hint at retirement

John Cena lost his match against Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel last week. The Greatest of All Time has been hinting towards a possible retirement through some cryptic posts, and fans are not ready for it.

Cena has been working for the past few years to put some upcoming stars over. Finn Balor, Austin Theory, and Solo Sikoa are a few of the top stars who have benefitted from the John Cena rub.

The Greatest of All Time hinted at retirement once again by posting a photo on Instagram. The cryptic message has fans wondering whether John Cena is actually going to retire from the ring soon.

Many do not want their favorite star to leave them any time soon. Several fans took to Instagram to comment on his post, letting him know that they were not ready for his departure from the ring.

John Cena has been around for over two decades now. Fans have still not had enough of the 16-time World Champion who never fails to make a mark with each one of his outings.

He has worked in several big rivalries during his current run, and many wanted to see him as part of the babyface team at Survivor Series: WarGames.

John Cena has been hinting at retirement ever since his loss at WWE Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel saw Solo Sikoa win the biggest match of his WWE career yet. The win propelled him to the top of the SmackDown roster.

Following the loss, Cena took to Instagram to post a photo of David Beckham in his last game for PSG. The image got the rumor mills churning, as many believed that the 16-time World Champion was teasing them.

This was followed by another tease by the superstar on Instagram yesterday. He posted a photo of Babe Ruth’s final public appearance from 1948 before his passing. It looks like John Cena wants fans to believe that he might actually be done with professional wrestling.

However, all these are only rumors for now as no one knows what The Greatest of All Time actually means by all the posts. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the WWE legend who could go on a hiatus before making another iconic comeback to the ring.

