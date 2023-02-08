"We Riot" - WWE Universe urges Triple H to book 28-year-old Superstar vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39

Triple H is gearing up for the biggest event of the year as WrestleMania 39 is around the corner. The Game is booking his first-ever Mania card and fans are urging him to let Liv Morgan win the Elimination Chamber match and dethrone Bianca Belair as RAW Women's Champion at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Morgan received one of the biggest pushes in the company as she won the Money in the Bank contract at the titular premium live event. She successfully cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey and went on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Fans have been behind Morgan and they feel she deserves another chance after her stellar performance in the Women's Royal Rumble match where she was the runner-up. The WWE Universe wants Triple H to book Liv Morgan as the person to dethrone Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39. Check it out:

Daniel Davies @DanielD81707274 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Liv win the elimination chamber match and go and win the raw women champion against Bianca belair at WrestleMania 39 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Liv win the elimination chamber match and go and win the raw women champion against Bianca belair at WrestleMania 39

Fans have high expectations as they feel Liv Morgan should be the next RAW Women's Champion. She is currently slated to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event.

What has Liv Morgan done in WWE under Triple H's new regime?

Last year, Triple H became the Chief Content Officer and Creative Head of the company after Vince McMahon retired and left WWE. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan has already won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey.

Initially, Liv Morgan was booked poorly under Hunter's new regime as her title reign as the SmackDown Women's Championship was lackluster. She ultimately dropped the title to Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

After losing the title, Triple H booked her as a strong contender and allowed her to showcase her extreme side on the blue brand. She went on to win several matches and was in the spotlight at the Royal Rumble event.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce



Love y’all 🖤 Keep working hard, keep fighting for your dreams, & remember.. there’s always room for improvementLove y’all 🖤 Keep working hard, keep fighting for your dreams, & remember.. there’s always room for improvement ✨Love y’all 🖤 https://t.co/zIcvqTwzmG

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley started the Women's Royal Rumble match and the two superstars stood strong and were also the final two left when all was said and done. Ripley ultimately came out on top, but fans got behind Morgan for her stellar performance at the event.

Do you think Hunter will book Liv Morgan vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes