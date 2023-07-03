Fans reacted to a hilarious moment that took place at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony featuring Kofi Kingston and top AEW star.

Daniel Bryan had one of his best years in WWE. His heel turn sent him on a trajectory like no other. Dubbed "The New" Daniel Bryan, he would insult fans or anyone who didn't follow his environment-friendly lifestyle choice.

During this same time, Kofi Kingston had also gained significant recognition and was the darling babyface that fans loved to cheer. The Road to WrestleMania kicked off what came to be known as Kofimania as Kingston overcame significant odds to challenge Bryan for the WWE Championship.

The night before their highly anticipated clash at WrestleMania 35, the two men were present at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. During the ceremony, the crowd cheered Kofi Kingston and booed Bryan. The cameraman also kept switching between the two men and the crowd reacted accordingly which gave way to a hilarious moment.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips This moment between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston during the WWE HOF 2019 will always be amazing This moment between Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston during the WWE HOF 2019 will always be amazing 😂 https://t.co/0tbGXMNx9x

Fans took to social media to react to this hilarious moment from years ago.

Check out the reactions below:

Wolven @WolvenMarauder @WrestleClips I like the part that daniel is trying so hard not to laugh lmao @WrestleClips I like the part that daniel is trying so hard not to laugh lmao

One fan pointed out that only someone like Kofi could get Daniel Bryan booed.

While another fan pointed out the difference in Dominik's look.

CONCACAF Champion 🇺🇲🏆😎 @SpaceCowboy8894 . Prison completely changed him . @WrestleClips Look at Dominik in the back. Prison completely changed him @WrestleClips Look at Dominik in the back 😂. Prison completely changed him 😢.

Kofi Kingston highlights why The New Day will never break up

The New Day has been one of the longest-running stables in WWE history. While other factions have come and gone, The New Day are still standing and has shown how strong their friendship is.

Kofi Kingston recently appeared on the Battleground podcast where he discussed the longevity of his stable and why they will never break up.

"We took an oath, a blood oath, and we said that we will never break up. If someone tries to break us up and drive a wedge in between, tries to crack our foundation and drive a wedge in between us like we just won’t have it. It’s like we always said, everybody out there, it’s cool to have all the different groups but at a certain point in time, they get jealous of one or the other. And then they want to stab one in the back, or like you have with The Shield, someone hitting somebody with a chair, and they want to go off and do their thing, and that’s great, that’s fine. We’re not doing that, man. Our foundation is just too strong." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

It's good to see the unbreakable bond that the New Day members share with each other.

Do you think the New Day will break up? Sound off in the comments section.

