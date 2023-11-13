"We want something new," "Getting stale" - Fans react to title match set for WWE RAW

Wrestling fans do not seem to be too thrilled about an upcoming title match tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Cody Rhodes announced that Jey Uso would be making his way to the red brand at Payback in September. The two were once bitter enemies during The American Nightmare's rivalry with The Bloodline but teamed up once Jey Uso arrived on RAW.

The unlikely duo shocked the wrestling world and captured the Undisputed Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day at Fastlane last month. However, their title reign was short-lived; The Judgment Day has already recaptured the titles. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to put the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso once again tomorrow night on RAW.

WWE hyped the title match today on social media, and fans voiced their displeasure in the responses. Most fans claimed that they were ready to see something new, as seen in the responses below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter praises WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently praised Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley for her promo skills.

The Eradicator has already established herself as an incredible talent in the ring but has also become great with a microphone in her hands as well. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter complimented Ripley on her verbiage and noted that he looks forward to her promos on WWE television.

"The one person on RAW, that every time this person comes on, I go, 'Oh, I can't wait to hear what this person says.' That's Rhea Ripley. I think she's in the midst of superstardom. She is so good. I'm not just talking about in the ring, but her verbiage is incredible." [24:15 - 24:40]

You can check out the video below:

The Judgment Day has seemingly been trying to recruit Drew McIntyre to the faction, but the former WWE Champion hasn't taken them up on the offer. Only time will tell if the heel group can retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship during their title defense tomorrow night.

Are you looking forward to the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match tomorrow night? Which team will you be rooting for? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here