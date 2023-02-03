"We won", "He'll send Cena packing" - WWE Universe reacts to John Cena possibly facing RAW star at WrestleMania 39

John Cena is widely considered as one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever. A match against the 16-time World Champion at the grandest stage could be career-defining for any wrestler. A recent report indicates that the spot could belong to Austin Theory this year, which caused a huge uproar among fans.

Theory has been vocal about facing his role-model many times in the past. The current United States Champion recently took a dig at Cena on RAW. The duo even had a backstage interaction when The Cenation Leader last appeared on WWE TV, planting the seeds for a potential match down the line.

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now seemingly confirmed that the two stars will finally lock horns at WrestleMania 39. Fans were quick to respond to the news. Fans feel it could be the perfect passing of the torch moment as Austin has been touted as the next John Cena by many.

Check out the reactions below:

WWE veteran believes John Cena should not put over Austin Theory in their potential match

John Cena is in the twilight phase of his career and many expect him to pass the torch to Austin Theory in case the duo meets at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, Vince Russo believes that is not the logical choice. The former WWE head writer explained that Theory is not "over" and does not have the credibility to beat the 16-time world champion.

"I'm gonna say this right now, if John Cena puts over Austin Theory, he's an absolute idiot. I'll tell you that right now, bro. With all due respect, he's an idiot. Because he's not putting over a guy that's over."

Russo further went on to explain:

"Cena could pass the torch and take the big payday... The only problem is none of it is believable... I'm not talking as a shoot here. Maybe Austin Theory could beat up Cena in a fight, I don't know. I'm talking about a way both of these characters were built. If an Austin Theory all of a sudden beats Cena, nobody would believe it. He's not at that level," added Vince Russo.

The former WWE Champion recently returned to his old hunting ground as Kevin Owens' partner against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. The babyface duo picked up the victory on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022.

What are your thoughts on a potential match between John Cena and Austin Theory? Sound off below and let us know!

