"Welcome back", "I miss you" – Fans react as popular WWE star prepares to return after nine months out

WWE fans have witnessed the returns of several high-profile names in recent months, including Drew McIntyre, The New Day, and Tommaso Ciampa. R-Truth also teased that he could be on the verge of returning, prompting fans to react positively on social media.

Truth has not wrestled since tearing his quad in a match against Grayson Waller on the November 1, 2022, episode of NXT. After nine months out of the ring, the popular star tweeted a picture of himself training.

The former 24/7 Champion received dozens of replies, with many fans expressing their delight ahead of his possible return:

AW316 @AGamer316 @RonKillings Can't wait to see you back in the ring man, I miss you, you are still one of the very best.

Truth is widely regarded as one of the best comedy characters in the wrestling business. While the in-ring element of wrestling shows usually take priority, fans also enjoy the 51-year-old's unique form of entertainment:

Thomas Hoover Jr @imthehoov @RonKillings Hope you are back on my tv soon, sir! I need my Truth fix!

ਅਰੁਣ ਕਪੂਰ 🌹 🎥 @ArunKapur333



Can't wait to see you back on our screens man @RonKillings GOATCan't wait to see you back on our screens man

MarkyG | Honorary Uce @Marky______G @RonKillings Whats up? Looks like someone is training again!! You got this brother!!

The messages of support continued to flood in for Truth as he prepares to return to the ring. One fan even suggested that he should join forces with Trick Williams in NXT or Hit Row on SmackDown:

Jamie Shaffer @darth_jsha @RonKillings Can't wait to see you back on my TV Truth. Miss you

MB @S_M_MMB 🏽 @RonKillings Hey Truth, where are you? No one is currently making us laugh on WWE. Hope you're back in the ring soon. Hope you're well.

willie simpkins @Chill_Will803 @RonKillings Truth either needs to be a mentor to Trick Williams in nXt, become leader of Hit Row or continually try to join up with Lashley's faction comicly as only he can.

Due to his quad injury, Truth was not included in the 2023 WWE Draft after WrestleMania 39. That means he is allowed to appear on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT when he returns to television.

SmackDown star Grayson Waller also left a comment on Truth's tweet. He responded with a GIF of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, accompanied by the caption, "See you soon."

R-Truth is good friends with one of WWE's top stars

In 2019, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns discussed his real-life friendship with R-Truth in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

The Bloodline leader said he used to travel to WWE shows with Truth. He also revealed that he views the veteran wrestler as another member of his family:

"Ronnie [Ron Killings, R-Truth's real name] is my best friend," Reigns stated. "He's right there with The Usos, he's like blood to me. We first started riding together six years ago. He used to always tell me, 'Be that babyface, baby. Always be kind to people.' We've been tight for a long time, and he's one of the greatest of all time."

Reigns and Truth once joined forces in a tag team match. On the May 28, 2019, episode of SmackDown, the unlikely allies defeated Drew McIntyre and Elias in the main event.

What would you like to see next from R-Truth? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here