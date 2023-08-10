"Welcome back", "I miss you" – Fans react as popular WWE star prepares to return after nine months out

WWE fans have witnessed the returns of several high-profile names in recent months, including Drew McIntyre, The New Day, and Tommaso Ciampa. R-Truth also teased that he could be on the verge of returning, prompting fans to react positively on social media.
Truth has not wrestled since tearing his quad in a match against Grayson Waller on the November 1, 2022, episode of NXT. After nine months out of the ring, the popular star tweeted a picture of himself training.
The former 24/7 Champion received dozens of replies, with many fans expressing their delight ahead of his possible return:
Truth is widely regarded as one of the best comedy characters in the wrestling business. While the in-ring element of wrestling shows usually take priority, fans also enjoy the 51-year-old's unique form of entertainment:
The messages of support continued to flood in for Truth as he prepares to return to the ring. One fan even suggested that he should join forces with Trick Williams in NXT or Hit Row on SmackDown:
Due to his quad injury, Truth was not included in the 2023 WWE Draft after WrestleMania 39. That means he is allowed to appear on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT when he returns to television.
SmackDown star Grayson Waller also left a comment on Truth's tweet. He responded with a GIF of Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, accompanied by the caption, "See you soon."
R-Truth is good friends with one of WWE's top stars
In 2019, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns discussed his real-life friendship with R-Truth in an interview with Sports Illustrated.
The Bloodline leader said he used to travel to WWE shows with Truth. He also revealed that he views the veteran wrestler as another member of his family:
"Ronnie [Ron Killings, R-Truth's real name] is my best friend," Reigns stated. "He's right there with The Usos, he's like blood to me. We first started riding together six years ago. He used to always tell me, 'Be that babyface, baby. Always be kind to people.' We've been tight for a long time, and he's one of the greatest of all time."
Reigns and Truth once joined forces in a tag team match. On the May 28, 2019, episode of SmackDown, the unlikely allies defeated Drew McIntyre and Elias in the main event.
