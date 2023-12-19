"Well this is scary," "Stay safe out there Lexi" - Fans worried for Alexa Bliss after recent Twitter exchange

Wrestling fans have sent concerned messages to Alexa Bliss following her Twitter exchange with what seems like a scam victim.

Bliss is one of the most recognized wrestlers of the modern era. She boasts a massive fan following on social media and has passionate fans across the globe. Over the years, many scammers have catfished Bliss to lure gullible fans and dupe them of their hard-earned money.

One such fan recently shared a picture of a cheque that they claim to have received from Alexa Bliss' manager. The fan then added that the cheque turned out to be a fake one. The fan accused Bliss of being a thief.

The WWE Superstar noticed the tweet and made it clear to the fan in question that they had been scammed. Soon after, many fans took to the reply section of Bliss' tweet and sent concerned messages to her.

Alexa Bliss is currently on a pregnancy hiatus

Bliss has been away from in-ring action for quite some time now. She announced her pregnancy earlier this year and gave birth to her daughter last month.

Bliss will take her time recovering from her pregnancy before she makes her way back to WWE TV. Her fans would love to see her make a return before WrestleMania 40 and compete at The Shows of Shows.

Bliss has suffered quite a bit due to gullible fans being scammed by catfishers pretending to be her on social media. She has urged fans to be wary of such people and has made it clear several times that she has only one official Twitter and Instagram account, but to no avail.

What do you think of this fiasco of a Bliss fan getting scammed by a catfisher? Sound off!