"Went straight WWE on them" - Crazy brawl breaks out with multiple unprotected chair shots to the head [WATCH]

In the past, the WWE has showcased numerous chair shots to many wrestlers' heads during matches and segments. However, the promotion doesn't allow its talents to deliver chair shots to the skull for safety reasons now. A Twitter user recently posted a video of a crazy real-life brawl with multiple unprotected chair shots to the head of those involved.

During the Attitude Era, many top WWE talents delivered chair shots to the skull to gain an advantage over their opponents in on-screen rivalries. However, in 2010 the company announced that superstars won't be allowed to strike their fellow competitors in the head with "folding chairs or props."

The decision was seemingly made to avoid concussions due to the abovementioned in-ring interactions.

A Twitter user recently posted a video of a brawl at a ship dock. When a security guard seemingly asked for a boat to be moved, other people at the venue started beating him up. One of the men involved in the scuffle was seen hitting multiple people in the head with a chair.

"Bro with the chair went straight WWE on them," the Twitter user wrote, highlighting how the abovementioned exchange was similar to past WWE brawls.

You can check out the video below:

WWE was known for showcasing brutal chair shots to the head of wrestlers

Although chair shots to the skull are now banned in the Stamford-based promotion, the prop is still widely used by performers on television.

During the Attitude Era, some of the biggest names took brutal chair shots to their heads. The Undertaker famously hit Shawn Michaels in the head at Bad Blood 1997. The Rock also smashed Mankind in the head with a chair at Royal Rumble 1999. You can read more about it here.

In recent years, World Wrestling Entertainment has adopted a safer approach to using foreign objects in their matches. This has seemingly reduced the frequency of career-threatening injuries caused due to such in-ring interactions.

What do you think about the brutal chair shots in pro wrestling matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here