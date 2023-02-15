"Wes Lee is f**king amazing" - Wrestling fans cherish current champion retaining his title against 28-year-old star on WWE show

The WWE Universe went into a frenzy as NXT North American Champion Wes Lee successfully defended his title against Von Wagner during tonight's show.

On the latest episode of NXT, Lee came to the ring and issued an open challenge to WWE Superstars to have a shot at the North American Championship.

First, Tony D'Angelo came out to the ring with Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo, but Dijak attacked him. Von Wagner then sneaked up behind Lee and hit him with a big boot to accept the challenge.

However, after a hard-hitting contest, the North American Champion beat Wagner with a backflip Kardiac Kick finisher.

WWE fans took to Twitter to rejoice about Lee defeating Von Wagner.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan shared that Lee was impressive during his match against the 28-year-old WWE star.

Another fan mentioned that Lee deserved the victory next to Wagner.

A WWE fan also pointed out how exceptionally the North American Champion managed to sell, taking a toll on his body to have a clean win.

Schmax Schmarwood 🫂 @DaxHarwood Wes Lee bumps and sells like hell for the tall man.



With the amount of gruelling damage he takes yet still managing to win clean, you'd think he's a fucking immortal. Wes Lee bumps and sells like hell for the tall man.With the amount of gruelling damage he takes yet still managing to win clean, you'd think he's a fucking immortal.

A user shared that Wes Lee is talented.

A fan noted that Lee's matches keep everyone on their toes.

Another fan claimed that watching the 34-year-old WWE star's athleticism was fun.

It remains to be seen who will challenge Wes Lee for the North American Championship after Von Wagner.

