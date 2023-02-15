Create

"Wes Lee is f**king amazing" - Wrestling fans cherish current champion retaining his title against 28-year-old star on WWE show

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 15, 2023 08:59 IST
Wes Lee is the current NXT North American Champion.
The WWE Universe went into a frenzy as NXT North American Champion Wes Lee successfully defended his title against Von Wagner during tonight's show.

On the latest episode of NXT, Lee came to the ring and issued an open challenge to WWE Superstars to have a shot at the North American Championship.

First, Tony D'Angelo came out to the ring with Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo, but Dijak attacked him. Von Wagner then sneaked up behind Lee and hit him with a big boot to accept the challenge.

The Kardiak Kid does it again!@WesLee_WWE retains his #WWENXT North American Championship! https://t.co/ODWLrZXzbX

However, after a hard-hitting contest, the North American Champion beat Wagner with a backflip Kardiac Kick finisher.

WWE fans took to Twitter to rejoice about Lee defeating Von Wagner.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan shared that Lee was impressive during his match against the 28-year-old WWE star.

Wes Lee is fucking amazing #WWENXT https://t.co/EUZQT1v0vL

Another fan mentioned that Lee deserved the victory next to Wagner.

@WWE @WesLee_WWE You deserved it Wes

A WWE fan also pointed out how exceptionally the North American Champion managed to sell, taking a toll on his body to have a clean win.

Wes Lee bumps and sells like hell for the tall man.With the amount of gruelling damage he takes yet still managing to win clean, you'd think he's a fucking immortal.

A user shared that Wes Lee is talented.

Wes Lee is so damn talented. #WWE #WWENXT https://t.co/y72lAjH76s

A fan noted that Lee's matches keep everyone on their toes.

Man had me fighting sleep during a Wes Lee match: twitter.com/africlarity/st… https://t.co/esCVQypUhq

Another fan claimed that watching the 34-year-old WWE star's athleticism was fun.

The athleticism from Wes Lee is so dope to watch #WWENXT

It remains to be seen who will challenge Wes Lee for the North American Championship after Von Wagner.

What did you think of The Kardiak Kid's win on NXT tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
