Wes Lee gets attacked by former ally immediately after major loss at WWE NXT

WWE star Wes Lee fought in a Triple-Threat match in the main event of this week’s edition of NXT for the number one contender spot for the NXT Championship. While Lee lost the match, his troubles only increased when a former ally of his ambushed him after the match.

Wes Lee recently turned heel after betraying his MSK teammates Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel after a loss against Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT tag titles. Lee showed no remorse for his actions the following week and got himself into the number one contender match by attacking Joe Hendry.

After Hendry took the win tonight, Wentz emerged out of nowhere and pounced on Lee.

The two men brawled with each other as Wentz battered a fatigued Wes Lee. The former NXT North American Champion tried to defend himself but found his former Rasclaz brother on top of him. A team of referees and security personnel had to rush in to separate the two wrestlers and save Lee.

Despite this, Zachary Wentz couldn’t be stopped and threw a few more punches even as NXT went off-air. Notably, the former WWE star had previously prevented Lee from quitting the Stamford-based promotion after a heartbreaking loss against Oba Femi. Now, it seems he has his blades drawn against his former ally after the betrayal.

It would be interesting to see which of these two men can overcome the other as the collaborative storyline between WWE and TNA continues.

