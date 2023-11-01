"What a babe!"- 41-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to top NXT star's Halloween picture 

A WWE Superstar recently recated to Cora Jade's Halloween picture on social media. The superstar in question is none other than The Queen of Harts Natalya.

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Jade was first seen on the main roster on October 17th episode of RAW where she chose Rhea Ripley as the opponent of Roxanne Perez. On the very next night Cora defeated Raquel Rodriguez via disqualification. Eventually at Halloween Havoc, Jade lost the bout against Perez in a Weapon's Wild match. The NXT star further defeated Fallon Henry to qualify for the first round of the tournament for the NXT Women's Championship, but eventually ended up losing to Lyra Valkyria in the semi-finals round.

Taking to social media, Cora Jade recently uploaded pictures of herself, as she mentioned that she chose to dress like herself for Halloween this year. She also called herself as the 'best woman in NXT'.

"Happy Halloween I dressed up as the best woman in NXT! Me!" wrote Jade.

Responding to Jade's photo on social media, WWE Superstar Natalya sent out her reaction as she wrote:

"What a babe!"

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's comment below:

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Natalya and Chelsea Green's recent match

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his honest opinion on Natalya and Chelsea Green's recent match.

While opening up on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince said that he enjoyed watching Nattie's performance and appreciated the latter for putting up a fun show.

"I thought this was fun. I loved her, Neidhart. I thought that was fun, that was great, that was really good."

The veteran further added that Green could win her first singles only because The Queen of Harts was "too nice" during the bout.

"I don't know, bro, this has to be Chelsea Green's first win. I may be right or wrong, but oh my god, I was like, literally, is this her first singles win? You know what it is, bro, Nattie is too nice, man. She is too nice, she is just too nice."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE have charted for Green and Nattie in the near future.

