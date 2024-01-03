"What did Cody ever do to him" - WWE Fans speculate why Cody Rhodes may have potentially lost his WrestleMania spot to The Rock

Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 plans may have taken a back seat after The Rock returned to WWE on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Great One let the WWE Universe know that he intends to take the fight to Roman Reigns in the future, sending fans into a frenzy.

Cody Rhodes has been on a mission to finish his story since he returned to WWE two years ago. He went on to win the Royal Rumble last year and main evented The Grandest Stage Of Them All against The Tribal Chief. However, things didn't go as planned for him at the PLE when he came up short against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Since the match, many fans have speculated that he will finish the story at WrestleMania 40. The WWE Universe hung on to the hope until earlier this week when The Rock returned to WWE RAW and hinted at wanting a piece of Roman Reigns. Fans have taken to social media to speculate what may have transpired, which led to The American Nightmare possibly losing the coveted spot.

The WWE Universe wants Rhodes to finish the story.

Who could Cody Rhodes face at WrestleMania 40?

The American Nightmare may not be finishing his story this year if The Rock challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Show of Shows. Initially, fans speculated that Rhodes would finally overcome The Tribal Chief and end his championship reign this year.

After The Rock's return to WWE, veterans of the business have shared their thoughts on whom the former AEW star could face at WrestleMania XL. On the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray stated that Cody and Randy Orton could be booked in a personal and heated rivalry that doesn't need a title.

