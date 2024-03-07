"What the current fine is" - WWE Superstar sends a message to Drew McIntyre after he references a controversial CM Punk moment

Drew McIntyre continued his mind games with both CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Taking to social media, he referenced Punk's infamous rant during his time in AEW.

This past Monday on RAW, McIntyre defeated Jey Uso in the main event. After the match, he took out Rollins, who ran down to the ring after The Bloodline's interference.

McIntyre's latest tweet caught the attention of NXT sensation Dijak. The 36-year-old hilariously asked the Scotsman to use swear words in his tweet so he could find out the total amount of fine that needed to be paid.

"Can you do me a solid next time and post the swears because I want to know what the current fine is, thanks," wrote Dijak.

Check out Dijak's response to McIntyre:

Drew McIntyre opened up about his issues with CM Punk

Drew McIntyre has been taking shots at CM Punk daily, especially since the former WWE Champion's injury.

During the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, Punk suffered a triceps injury. On the following episode of RAW, he was confronted by McIntyre, who brutally attacked Punk's arm.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre revealed that he isn't the only superstar who had an issue with the former world champion. He said:

"I’m the only one that seems to have a problem with him because he’s been gone; he’s hurt. When he was there, there was [sic] lots of people with problems with him. But now that he’s not there, I’m the only one keeping his name alive. So that’s why. If he was there, there’s a ton of people that have a problem with CM Punk, trust me. Even if they’re not saying it publicly.''

McIntyre's current goal is to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

