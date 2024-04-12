"What the f*ck is going on here?" - Wrestling veteran blasts The Rock for awkward moment during RAW tapings

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about The Rock and Cody Rhodes confronting each other in the ring on Monday Night RAW.

The two megastars stood face-to-face on the RAW after WrestleMania. They exchanged their title belts and Rocky commented that he liked how the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship felt on his shoulders. He then returned the title to Cody Rhodes and informed him that he was stepping away for a while but would be back soon because he loved the business.

On a recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the veteran claimed that exchanging the belts on TV was very awkward and the fans felt it too. He also questioned why The Rock thanked Cody. Konnan pointed out that The Final Boss was a heel and he shouldn't have been that mellow with the man who defeated his cousin the previous night.

"The people said 'This is awkward' not because it was long but because he gave him his belt and the other gave him his belt. They were like 'What the?' The same thing I was thinking, 'what the f*ck is going on here? What are you guys doing? Why are you giving him his belt?' And at the end Rock says, 'That you very much, I appreciate that.' What? Aren't you a heel?" [From 5:45 - 6:08]

Vince Russo also found The Rock's swansong to be awkward

Earlier this week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo also criticized the segment.

"It was awkward with, 'Give me your belt and I'll give you my belt.' That was extremely awkward, I don't know what the point of that was," Russo said.

He also detailed that when The Rock said he would be stepping away, all the casual fans who tuned in to see him would also stop watching.

The veteran writer claimed he couldn't understand the point of exchanging the titles in the middle of the ring.

With WWE continuing on the new era, it will be interesting to see when and where The Final Boss returns next.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Keepin' it 100 and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

