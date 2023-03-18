"What the f**k is Triple H thinking" - WWE Universe erupts after reports of 36-year-old main eventing WrestleMania 39 over Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is arguably the hottest babyface WWE has had in many years. The Canadian star has seen his popularity rise exponentially in recent months, with many fans hoping to see him main event at least one night of WrestleMania. However, they have been left disappointed after a recent report.

Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at Royal Rumble 2023 moments after The Tribal Chief defeated Kevin Owens. Following that, Sami Zayn took on The Head of the Table in Montreal at Elimination Chamber 2023. The former Honorary Uce came up short, but stood tall to end the show.

Roman Reigns has now moved on to Cody Rhodes, with the two set to square off in the main event of WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. There have been teases of Sami Zayn reuniting with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos and fans want to see them main event Night One in Hollywood.

However, recent reports have emerged stating that Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship will headline the first night of the Showcase of the Immortals. Fans on Twitter were not too pleased with that report.

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley is scheduled to headline night one of #WrestleMania , per WON. Do you agree with that decision? Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley is scheduled to headline night one of #WrestleMania, per WON. Do you agree with that decision? https://t.co/tM679P9Y1F

Liam @LiamTCrowley @TheRajGiri usos vs sami x ko is the only answer, huge letdown if true @TheRajGiri usos vs sami x ko is the only answer, huge letdown if true

DC Hendrix @dchendrix @TheRajGiri I’ve been disappointed with both of the builds for the women’s championships. Attack each other. Something lol @TheRajGiri I’ve been disappointed with both of the builds for the women’s championships. Attack each other. Something lol

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes @TheRajGiri Listen, I LOVVVE this for Rhea! But Main Events should have some heat behind them.. this isn't it. @TheRajGiri Listen, I LOVVVE this for Rhea! But Main Events should have some heat behind them.. this isn't it.

VΞRDICT4489 @Verdict4489 @TheRajGiri I think the main events should be the 2 biggest matches on the card & this has not been built good enough to be considered one of the two biggest matches no matter the belt involved... Usos losing the belts to KO/Sami is bigger or even Edge vs Balor HIAC or some others @TheRajGiri I think the main events should be the 2 biggest matches on the card & this has not been built good enough to be considered one of the two biggest matches no matter the belt involved... Usos losing the belts to KO/Sami is bigger or even Edge vs Balor HIAC or some others

Stephen Butler @StevieToronto



Roman vs Cody should main event one night.



KO and Sami vs the Usos should main event the other night. @TheRajGiri Bad idea.Roman vs Cody should main event one night.KO and Sami vs the Usos should main event the other night. @TheRajGiri Bad idea. Roman vs Cody should main event one night. KO and Sami vs the Usos should main event the other night.

Héctor Serrano @HecBitw @TheRajGiri Honestly no. The main of night 1 should be the Tag Team Title match. @TheRajGiri Honestly no. The main of night 1 should be the Tag Team Title match.

Mikey T @413MikeyT @TheRajGiri Considering the TERRIBLE build to it, no I don’t agree. Usually I would say it’s earned to each person that wins the rumble. But this story hasn’t been good. @TheRajGiri Considering the TERRIBLE build to it, no I don’t agree. Usually I would say it’s earned to each person that wins the rumble. But this story hasn’t been good.

Mary Kay @Mzerry @TheRajGiri You know when you have more replies than likes it’s about to go down. Lol. I have said it before, I am one the biggest Rhea supporters and I want the world for her. But there has been no bigger/more impactful storyline than Jey/Sami. They should Main Event night 1. @TheRajGiri You know when you have more replies than likes it’s about to go down. Lol. I have said it before, I am one the biggest Rhea supporters and I want the world for her. But there has been no bigger/more impactful storyline than Jey/Sami. They should Main Event night 1.

Jay Coyle @JayCoyle301 @TheRajGiri Definitely not, there's no valid reason to have them in the main event. @TheRajGiri Definitely not, there's no valid reason to have them in the main event.

Jamie Phillips @Jamielfc39 @TheRajGiri The bloodline should main event both nights. And both women's title matches should open both shows. @TheRajGiri The bloodline should main event both nights. And both women's title matches should open both shows.

WWE legend Ric Flair wants Charlotte Flair to main event WrestleMania 39 over Sami Zayn

The Royal Rumble winners are advertised to get a WWE title shot in the main event of WrestleMania.

On his podcast, Ric Flair pointed that out, stating that a singles title should be the main event over a tag team match.

"Oh, I would put it on right before Rhea and Charlotte. There's no way you put up, as entertaining as it might be, in my estimation, there's no way you put a tag match on ahead of a championship. That someone won the Royal Rumble too. I mean like, I don't know, I've seen things like that happen before. [...] The fact that Rhea had to win the Royal Rumble which is their huge event and it's the caveat to getting to pick the champion you wanna wrestle from SmackDown or RAW and Rhea picked that I would have to think, I would have to think that would be the main event," he said. [From 18:53 to 19:47]

The debate will rage on among fans as a case can be made for either match in the main event. One thing we can be certain of is that both matches will be highly memorable.

