"What the f**k is Triple H thinking" - WWE Universe erupts after reports of 36-year-old main eventing WrestleMania 39 over Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is arguably the hottest babyface WWE has had in many years. The Canadian star has seen his popularity rise exponentially in recent months, with many fans hoping to see him main event at least one night of WrestleMania. However, they have been left disappointed after a recent report.
Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at Royal Rumble 2023 moments after The Tribal Chief defeated Kevin Owens. Following that, Sami Zayn took on The Head of the Table in Montreal at Elimination Chamber 2023. The former Honorary Uce came up short, but stood tall to end the show.
Roman Reigns has now moved on to Cody Rhodes, with the two set to square off in the main event of WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. There have been teases of Sami Zayn reuniting with Kevin Owens to challenge The Usos and fans want to see them main event Night One in Hollywood.
However, recent reports have emerged stating that Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship will headline the first night of the Showcase of the Immortals. Fans on Twitter were not too pleased with that report.
WWE legend Ric Flair wants Charlotte Flair to main event WrestleMania 39 over Sami Zayn
The Royal Rumble winners are advertised to get a WWE title shot in the main event of WrestleMania.
On his podcast, Ric Flair pointed that out, stating that a singles title should be the main event over a tag team match.
"Oh, I would put it on right before Rhea and Charlotte. There's no way you put up, as entertaining as it might be, in my estimation, there's no way you put a tag match on ahead of a championship. That someone won the Royal Rumble too. I mean like, I don't know, I've seen things like that happen before. [...] The fact that Rhea had to win the Royal Rumble which is their huge event and it's the caveat to getting to pick the champion you wanna wrestle from SmackDown or RAW and Rhea picked that I would have to think, I would have to think that would be the main event," he said. [From 18:53 to 19:47]
The debate will rage on among fans as a case can be made for either match in the main event. One thing we can be certain of is that both matches will be highly memorable.
