"What the hell was that" - WWE Universe reacts to major botch in RAW main event

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to share their reactions to a hilarious botch during the main event of RAW.

This week's episode of WWE RAW was main-evented by Zoey Stark and Becky Lynch as the two women collided in a Falls Count Anywhere match ahead of Payback. Trish Stratus was at ringside in order to scout her opponent for the weekend and help Stark find an advantage since there was no disqualification.

Stratus was lucky that she was unable to be disqualified since she threw several steel chairs into the ring to help Stark, but one of them hit her straight in the face. Stark was left unimpressed and looked at Stratus to ask her why before breathing in to compose herself.

Commentary even noted that they didn't know how she was still standing following the chair shot, but clearly, she wasn't supposed to be hit, and it was a major botch that the WWE Universe has since been reacting to online.

Stark was left with a huge lump on her head following the botch but was still able to continue the match, pushing to help her mentor by weakening Lynch ahead of their match on Saturday night.

Becky Lynch collides with Trish Stratus this weekend at WWE Payback

While it appeared that Stratus was trying to take down Zoey Stark, she was actually at ringside to help her prodigy so that she was able to take on a weakened version of The Man this weekend.

The two women have been part of a feud since April when Stratus turned on Lita, attacked her backstage, and then cost Becky Lynch her Women's Tag Team Championship. Stark has since been recruited by Stratus to help with her dirty work, and this week, she was looking to continue this trend.

This weekend, Stratus will be on her own when she faces Lynch inside a Steel Cage in the Steel City of Pittsburgh. Lynch hopes that it will prevent any kind of interference from Stark, who has been a thorn in Lynch's side throughout this feud, helping Stratus to pick up several victories that were undeserved.

Given their altercation with a chair this week, Zoey may choose to let Stratus settle her issues with Lynch since the feud could well come to an end.

Did you spot the botch by Trish Stratus on her own partner this week on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

