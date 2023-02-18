Create

"What a match" - Wrestling fans react as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeat top team on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 18, 2023 08:05 IST
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre
Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have been a successful tag team

Wrestling fans reacted as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeated The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown.

Over the past several weeks, Erik and Ivar have been after Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. It all started when they viciously attacked them on WWE SmackDown a couple of weeks ago.

This led to a match between the two teams the following week, which Sheamus and McIntyre won. However, the Viking Raiders cost them a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championship when they attacked them during their entrance.

Finally, a match was set up for tonight between the two teams. As expected, it was a hard-fought bout. Sheamus gained the advantage early on, but the Viking Raiders fought back well and regained control.

The Viking Raiders came close to beating Sheamus and Drew a couple of times. However, Drew McIntyre pinned Eric after hitting him with the Claymore.

This is a WAR! 😲These four men have one thing in common, they will do whatever it takes to get the win. The more BRUTAL the match, the better!@WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/BaIrpBzu3V

Wrestling fans reacted positively to the match between the two teams. Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWE @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE What a match 🔥🔥🔥
@WWE @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE Yay for Drew and Sheamus. Now to have them face someone different like Damian and Finn. That would be a great tag team bout.
@WWE @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE Yeaaa tonight it's fight night!!!!
@WWE @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE Oh credit to Viking Raiders to....great job by them.
@WWE @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE Man I love when Sheamus and Drew tag team together...the bring the whole package. Would love to see them tag team champs. @WWESheamus@DMcIntyreWWE @TripleH
@WWE Awesome match and move 😱
@WWE @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE Foi incrível 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
@WWE @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE Insane match this

One fan was praising all four men.

@WWE @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE Damn this match is so freaking awesome. I can't take my eyes off it. All four men are phenomenally beasts.

Another fan pointed out that the match was incredible.

@WWE @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE THIS IS INCREDIBLE!

One fan suggested that Drew pinned the wrong man.

@WWE @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE Drew pinned the wrong Viking, Ivar was the legal man.

We will have to wait and see if McIntyre and Sheamus move on after winning this match over the Viking Raider.

What's your take on this story? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
