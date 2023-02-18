"What a match" - Wrestling fans react as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeat top team on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling fans reacted as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeated The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown.

Over the past several weeks, Erik and Ivar have been after Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. It all started when they viciously attacked them on WWE SmackDown a couple of weeks ago.

This led to a match between the two teams the following week, which Sheamus and McIntyre won. However, the Viking Raiders cost them a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Championship when they attacked them during their entrance.

Finally, a match was set up for tonight between the two teams. As expected, it was a hard-fought bout. Sheamus gained the advantage early on, but the Viking Raiders fought back well and regained control.

The Viking Raiders came close to beating Sheamus and Drew a couple of times. However, Drew McIntyre pinned Eric after hitting him with the Claymore.

Wrestling fans reacted positively to the match between the two teams. Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan was praising all four men.

Another fan pointed out that the match was incredible.

One fan suggested that Drew pinned the wrong man.

We will have to wait and see if McIntyre and Sheamus move on after winning this match over the Viking Raider.

What's your take on this story? Sound off in the comments section.

