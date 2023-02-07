"What was the purpose of bringing her back?" - WWE Universe reacts to Triple H's booking of recently returned star

One of the hallmarks of Triple H's booking as the WWE head of creative has been the return of numerous previously released stars. The Game brought back former NXT wrestler Chelsea Green to the company at the Royal Rumble 2023 event, and fans have had their say on her booking so far.

Chelsea Green was released from the company in April 2021 as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. She wrestled for many other promotions after her exit, primarily for IMPACT Wrestling.

The 31-year-old star made a return to WWE when she entered at the 20th spot in the Women's Royal Rumble. She was eliminated in five seconds by Rhea Ripley, setting the record for the quickest elimination in Rumble history.

On the most recent episode of RAW, Chelsea Green badgered Adam Pearce into giving her a match on the show. She also claimed that she deserved to be in the Women's Elimination Chamber. Pearce granted her request by having her face Asuka.

The Empress of Tomorrow made short work of the recently returning star, following which some fans questioned Triple H's booking of Chelsea Green so far.

Roger Currie @iislesguy @WWE @ImChelseaGreen @WWE Asuka Stop wasting her talent. Carmella shouldn’t even be in the chamber match. Nattie either. They need to make something out of Chelsea @WWE @ImChelseaGreen @WWEAsuka Stop wasting her talent. Carmella shouldn’t even be in the chamber match. Nattie either. They need to make something out of Chelsea

Joseph Rodrigues @kingz_tweetz @WWE @ImChelseaGreen @WWE Asuka Chelsea green has a good height similar to Charlotte but what was the purpose of bringing her back if you are going to present her like a coward or sink her character. @WWE @ImChelseaGreen @WWEAsuka Chelsea green has a good height similar to Charlotte but what was the purpose of bringing her back if you are going to present her like a coward or sink her character.

Damon @WickedTheKid @WWE @ImChelseaGreen @WWE Asuka What was the point of the women even being around the ring aside from a boring promo after and everyone there looking like obnoxious heels except Chelsea? @WWE @ImChelseaGreen @WWEAsuka What was the point of the women even being around the ring aside from a boring promo after and everyone there looking like obnoxious heels except Chelsea?

Jamaal @Wrestlinfanboi @WWE @ImChelseaGreen @WWE Asuka Lol couldn't even let Chelsea tap out to the Asuka lock @WWE @ImChelseaGreen @WWEAsuka Lol couldn't even let Chelsea tap out to the Asuka lock 😂

Matt Cardona recently commented on Chelsea Green's WWE return

Chelsea Green is married to fellow professional wrestler Matt Cardona, who wrestled in WWE as Zack Ryder for nearly 15 years before getting released in 2020.

The former United States Champion expressed how proud he was of his wife and had a laugh about her setting the Royal Rumble record for the quickest elimination.

"She was in the Royal Rumble? I missed it. [laughs] Maybe that’s when I went to go take a piss [laughs]. I’m super proud of Chelsea Green, super happy for her to go back to WWE. She needed to go back. She didn’t even have a cup of coffee there. She had the Keurig pod, and the Keurig didn’t even press brew. She didn’t have a taste. She gets to go now, and she’s a superstar, and now the whole world’s gonna know," Cardona said. [2:18-2:43]

Matt Cardona teased a return to the global wrestling juggernaut numerous times in the weeks leading up to Royal Rumble 2023. However, a comeback never transpired. With the rate at which Triple H is rehiring wrestlers, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Zack Ryder back in his former company.

