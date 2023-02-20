"What if Roman replaces The Usos?" - WWE Universe reacts to Triple H potentially re-signing former RAW Tag Team Champions

Following reports made by Fightful Select that Triple H and WWE higher-ups are interested in re-signing former RAW Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain, the wrestling world has reacted to the huge news.

Consisting of powerhouses Akam and Rezar, the heavyweight duo were signed to WWE from 2016 to 2020. During their time in the company, the team found immense success in WWE's third brand, NXT, where they captured Tag Team gold.

Having been away from the company for almost 3 years, the duo, who have a great relationship with WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H, may now be on their way back to Stamford.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Recently WWE had been interested in having Authors of Pain. The duo has an incredible amount of Loyalty to Paul Ellering and that he would be heading up negotiating the deal (Fightful) Recently WWE had been interested in having Authors of Pain. The duo has an incredible amount of Loyalty to Paul Ellering and that he would be heading up negotiating the deal (Fightful) https://t.co/M2ZdvvTetF

On top of the reports made last January regarding their potential return, wrestling fans have since taken to social media to fantasy book the heavily hit duo's possible WWE comeback.

Alex @SuperDuperLex92 What if Roman replaces the Usos with AOP after Mania? Roman goes with hired help since he can't even trust family (bloodline) nor friends (Seth). #WWE What if Roman replaces the Usos with AOP after Mania? Roman goes with hired help since he can't even trust family (bloodline) nor friends (Seth). #WWE

vix𖤐 @cxltrsss @LOSO_DOL0 maybe they'll help beat up logan for a certain someone... @LOSO_DOL0 maybe they'll help beat up logan for a certain someone... https://t.co/NuFO9E2AJe

That’s Freakin’ Wrestling Podcast @ThatsFNW 🏽 @SeanRossSapp There was so much meat on the bone left with the 3 of them before they broke them up & then released. This would be a great addition to the roster @SeanRossSapp There was so much meat on the bone left with the 3 of them before they broke them up & then released. This would be a great addition to the roster 👍🏽

. @Bub3m16 No idea how WWE fumbled the AOP. Massive L No idea how WWE fumbled the AOP. Massive L https://t.co/wMSkrOMkaC

Sully @ICSully



WWE signs tag team. “No not that tag team” @SeanRossSapp All these people. “The WWE doesn’t have any tag teams”WWE signs tag team. “No not that tag team” @SeanRossSapp All these people. “The WWE doesn’t have any tag teams” WWE signs tag team. “No not that tag team”

Losó ひ @LOSO_DOL0

#WWERAW I don’t mind this at all the tag team division will be hot once the Usos lose the belts & split them🤝 I don’t mind this at all the tag team division will be hot once the Usos lose the belts & split them🤝#WWERAW

Since taking over as Head of Creative in WWE, Triple H has re-signed many stars that he used to great effect in NXT, including Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Dakota Kai, and Karrion Kross.

Is Triple H about to make another major WWE signing?

This past weekend saw former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White compete in his final match for New Japan Pro Wrestling. With the New Zealander now a free agent, many are speculating whether he will finally choose to sign with WWE.

Speaking on the topic was the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, who has reported that World Wrestling Entertainment is certainly in the running to acquire the talented 30-year-old.

“Nobody in WWE has confirmed Jay White coming in, but they are certainly the favorite. One would think if White was going to AEW, he’d be able to work big shows with New Japan and would continue to do so, but they wouldn’t do the loser leaves for good stipulation.” [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Jay White is a former member of the iconic New Japan stable Bullet Club. Today in WWE, many of the group's alumni are on the roster, including AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson.

Could Jay White be a success in WWE? Give us your thoughts on the potential signing in the comments section below.

