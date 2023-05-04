"What's the point?" - Fans divided over Roman Reigns potentially facing 45-year-old WWE star at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns has been on a roll over the past three years in WWE. There are a few top stars in the company who could face him at Money in the Bank later this year, and many fans do not want to see AJ Styles take that spot.

The Tribal Chief has held the Universal Championship for nearly 977+ days. He unified the title with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 and has held that title for over a year.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles recently returned after spending more than four months on the sidelines with an injury. He made his first appearance during the 2023 WWE Draft since picking up an ankle injury at a live show on December 31, 2022.

The Phenomenal One's return ignited rumors that he would be Roman Reigns’ next challenger. However, the rumors were shut down by the company.

A WWE fan recently asked his followers on Twitter if they would like to see a match between The Tribal Chief and The Phenomenal One at Money in the Bank.

Many fans were in favor of the booking as they wanted to see Styles in the top title picture again. Others were not ready to accept it. They pointed out that the top star would simply get buried by Reigns following his comeback.

Check out the reactions below:

theone2021 @theone20211 @reigns_era No, I don’t want to see a far better wrestler buried by the political reigns machine @reigns_era No, I don’t want to see a far better wrestler buried by the political reigns machine

AJ Styles may not get into the championship scene so soon after his comeback. He will likely push his story with The O.C. before the faction ultimately comes face-to-face with The Bloodline.

It would be interesting to have a rivalry between The O.C. and The Bloodline later in the year, leading to a championship match between Roman Reigns and AJ Styles early next year.

Roman Reigns has picked up only six clean losses in WWE since 2012

The Tribal Chief has received a lot of heat from fans for his recent bookings in WWE. He has been on the most dominant run of his career since his return at SummerSlam 2020.

However, Roman Reigns has always been booked as an extremely dominant force in the company. A stat regarding the superstar revealed that he has only had six clean losses (singles competition) since 2012.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia EVERY SINGLE clean loss for Roman Reigns since 2012. Wtf EVERY SINGLE clean loss for Roman Reigns since 2012. Wtf 😳 https://t.co/9f1usfy9u2

No other superstar has such insane stats, as nearly every superstar has lost a handful of matches each year. However, The Tribal Chief has continued to enjoy some of the best bookings over the past decade.

Do you think AJ Styles should get a rivalry against Roman Reigns soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes