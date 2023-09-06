"What's wrong with Triple H?" - 20-time champion's jaw-dropping 1-30 record in 2023 leaves WWE fans in disbelief

WWE fans were left in disbelief and blamed Triple H when they learned about former WWE Champion The Miz's win and loss record in 2023.

The A-Lister has made a massive name for himself in WWE by winning several titles, including the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship a whopping eight times, the United States Championship twice, and the Tag Team Championship eight times.

However, The Miz's time in the Stamford-based promotion hasn't been hunky-dory this year, as he has only won one out of the thirty-one matches he competed in. His only win came against Tommaso Ciampa on the July 10, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Recently, Wrestle Features took to Twitter to post about his stats and wrote that despite so many losses, The A-Lister has managed to stay relevant this year in WWE.

"This man has won just ONE MATCH in 2023, yet he has continued to remain relevant and over with the audience. He’s the best."

Fans were left in disbelief when they saw the stat and started commenting on the post.

One fan wrote that the real question should be why Triple H was doing that to him.

A fan wrote that The Miz has been losing in order to put over other wrestlers, and he should be appreciated for doing that to LA Knight as well.

One fan believes The A-Lister is incredibly entertaining and has been doing a great job for over two decades now.

Another fan thinks The Miz has been selfless as a heel this year in WWE.

A fan believes the former Intercontinental Champion is "bulletproof" and doesn't need a good win record to stay relevant.

This fan thinks Miz is a certified future Hall of Famer:

The Miz has been doing some incredible work under Triple H's leadership in WWE

The A-Lister's promos have always been one of the best, as he has incredible mic skills. He has outshone some of the greatest wrestlers in the business because of this talent. After so many years, he is still going strong under the leadership of Triple H.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Miz took things to another level as he pretended to fight John Cena while convincing everyone that he is the only one who 'can C' The Leader of Cenation.

Following the show, Pat McAfee praised his promo and said he should win an award for it.

"I don't know if he's gonna be able to take you serious with what you did last night, but we will certainly relay the message. I appreciate the hell out of you, you're the man! That was... You should win an award for last night."

Fans love The Miz's incredible promos and want Triple H to start making him win his matches. Only time will tell what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the star.

