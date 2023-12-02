"What a shocker" - WWE Universe puts AEW on blast after major name praises CM Punk's attitude

Arguably the most surreal sight on WWE programming in the past couple of years was the return of CM Punk at Survivor Series last Saturday night.

The prodigal son's comeback will, in all likelihood, bring in new and lapsed viewers to the product. This was evident as Punk shared credit along with Randy Orton - who also made his shocking return after 1.5 years at Survivor Series - for an increase in RAW viewership Monday night.

At the end of the day, there are plenty of people who dislike The Second City Saint, whether they are fans or contemporaries of the WWE Superstar. Following UFC's president Dana White's recent positive comments about the latter though, fans have voiced their opinions on Twitter/X.

There were a few who claimed that this was strictly a business move by Dana White. Furthermore, the AEW disses were shut down by one Twitter user, who pointed to the fact that Punk had detractors way before AEW came into the picture.

Nonetheless, CM Punk resurfacing on WWE TV has made headlines, increased viewership, and has arguably taken the product to an unattainable level for rival promotions.

What did UFC's Dana White say about WWE Superstar CM Punk?

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, White reflected on the time he spent working with The Straight Edge Superstar. The latter had a brief stint in the UFC, albeit not a successful one. He lost his first contest to Mickey Gall via submission, and his second to Mike Jackson.

Speaking about his relationship with CM Punk, Dana White had nothing but praise. He even gave his blessings to the returning superstar:

“I’ve had nothing but a great relationship with him since the day we met. He’s a super nice guy. He’s one of the easiest people I’ve ever dealt with. Do I give my blessing? 100 percent. I love the guy.”

About Punk's fights in the UFC, White stated:

“Look, those were tough fights. You know what else is important? Everybody that he trained with and everybody around him in his camp respected him. That spoke volumes.”

The timing of the two-time Money in the Bank winner's return could not have been better, as the Road to WrestleMania is fast approaching. One of his major disappointments during his first stint with WWE was that he never got to close out the Show of Shows.

