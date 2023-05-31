"WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE!!!" "How sad" - Fans divided over former champion's recent return at WWE show

WWE fans are divided over former United States Champion Baron Corbin's recent return to NXT.

Tonight, Carmelo Hayes defended his NXT Championship against Noam Dar. Despite his best efforts, the challenger came up short, and Melo successfully defended his NXT Championship for the second time in the past week.

However, after the win, Baron Corbin showed up and took out Hayes to close the show. This was the former's first appearance on NXT since his call-up on the main roster seven years ago. He is a free agent as he wasn't picked by any brand in the Draft, meaning he can go anywhere in the promotion.

However, WWE fans were divided about seeing him appear in NXT and were quick to voice their opinions via Twitter.

One fan commented that tonight's show was good.

Another fan wanted him to bring back his 'lone wolf' gimmick from his NXT days.

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin wanted to get back on track after his embarrassing loss to Cameron Grimes

A couple of weeks ago, Baron Corbin faced Cameron Grimes on SmackDown. This was Grimes' first match on the main roster. While it looked like Corbin would be the perfect challenge for him, Grimes put it away in just six seconds.

Following the embarrassing loss, a fan took to Twitter to ask Corbin if he still wanted to fight Logan Paul.

Corbin responded that he would love to but needed to get back on track first.

"So @BaronCorbinWWE you still thinking about that match with @LoganPaul"

Corbin replied:

"@RealEthanJakeC @LoganPaul Would love it. But i have to figure out how to get back on track first"

Perhaps NXT will be the perfect place for Baron Corbin to get his career back on track and maybe even win some titles in the process. We must wait and see what WWE has in store for him.

Are you happy to see Baron Corbin back in NXT? Sound off in the comments section.

