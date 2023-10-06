"What were they thinking?" "Thank god it didn't happen" - Fans react to WWE's reported plans for Matt Riddle before his release

Matt Riddle was released from WWE last month following a couple of events that did not favor his case. Nonetheless, WWE had some plans in store for Matt Riddle, which, according to WrestleVotes, featured Riddle forming a tag team with Drew McIntyre named McRiddle.

Last month, a video of Riddle's altercation with the JFK airport staff was released by TMZ, and it clearly indicated that Riddle was under the influence of alcohol. Only a few days later, following the WWE's big merger with UFC, the company released a number of stars, including Riddle. It has been speculated that Riddle's long-standing friction with Dana White further added to the list of reasons for his termination.

Nonetheless, fans have aired their thoughts regarding the potential plans for Riddle. It is safe to say that they would not have been over the moon had the storyline made to television.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

What's next for Matt Riddle after WWE?

Following his WWE release, Matt Riddle posted an image on his socials featuring the words 'Riddle OG.' While many assumed that it might be his new gimmick moving forward, the reality turned out to be a bit different.

Riddle recently shared a post on his Instagram story, revealing that he is launching his very own cannabis strain titled 'Riddle OG.' The product will be launched soon.

Riddle has also started taking different bookings, but none in a wrestling capacity so far. Riddle will be holding a No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu seminar in Florida with a $50 entry fee this Sunday.

Prior to his release, Riddle was one of the hottest acts on the main roster. He had gained a lot of steam following his partnership with Randy Orton in RK-Bro. However, after Orton got injured, Riddle was a bit lost without direction. Regardless, he had found his footing and was doing good on his own prior to his release.

At this moment, it is unknown what is next in Riddle's wrestling career. He might go back to the independent circuit or even show up in a major promotion like All Elite Wrestling or New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Where do you want to see Matt Riddle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

