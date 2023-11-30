"What is Triple H cooking?" "Double champion incoming" - WWE Universe react to CM Punk's current status

Perhaps the biggest re-signing of Triple H's WWE regime thus far is CM Punk, who made his return to the company at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago. Fans recently discovered a report regarding Punk's status in the promotion, and they are excited to see what's next for The Second City Saint.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk cut his first promo for the promotion in nearly 10 years. However, the promo raised more questions regarding what The Second City Saint will do in WWE during his second run under Triple H's creative leadership.

According to PWInsider, Punk has been listed as a free agent going forward. It came as a surprise to the fans as many expected The Straight Edge Superstar to strictly work on WWE RAW before eventually kicking off a feud with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans are excited to see The Second City Saint receive legendary status similar to Brock Lesnar and John Cena during their runs. Moreover, fans want Punk to interact with other top names, including Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and more across both brands.

Triple H spoke about CM Punk following his return at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Triple H's regime has received praise on numerous occasions, but the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton at Survivor Series 2023 has topped the list, according to fans across the globe. However, the return came as a shock after The Second City Saint's run with AEW.

Nevertheless, the new regime gave Punk another chance as he returned to the company in his hometown. During the press conference after Survivor Series 2023, Triple H spoke about Punk and claimed that he was home. Check it out:

"What's next for CM Punk? I'm interested to see that myself. I know whatever it is, it'll be talked about. It'll be exciting. It'll be a thrill ride for the WWE Universe no matter what it is. I'm thrilled, we're all thrilled to have him back here and to have him back, you know, cliche to say, but have him back home in WWE. It's where he belongs."

It will be interesting to see what Punk does next under Triple H's creative leadership. The fans also want him to feud against Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 40.

