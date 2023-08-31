"When he got a clean pinfall win", "Throwing Dom out of the ring" - WWE fans share their favorite moment from Roman Reigns' historic run

Roman Reigns reached Year 3 as the WWE Universal Champion on Wednesday. Fans reacted to the news on social media and shared their favorite moments of Reigns' domination.

The Tribal Chief won the WWE Universal Championship at Payback 2020 in a triple threat match, against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. He has held the title ever since, and added the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 after defeating Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All match.

In a post by WWE on Fox, they asked the WWE Universe what was their favorite moment from Reigns' three-year reign.

One fan sarcastically answered:

"When he got a clean pinfall win without any interference from the Bloodline... oh wait."

This fan's favorite moment was when Reigns took on Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik:

"Throwing Dom out of the ring. #romanisabeast"

One fan loved Reigns' triple threat match against Daniel Bryan and Edge at WrestleMania 37:

"When he smashed, stacked, and pinned Bryan and Edge at Wrestlemania."

This fan is still not over Sami Zayn's saga with The Bloodline:

Finally, a true Roman fan loved it when Cody Rhodes lost at WrestleMania 39:

Reigns won't be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Payback this Saturday. He has not appeared on SmackDown for the past couple of weeks. It would be interesting to see who the next challenger will be for his title, after Jey Uso quit WWE.

Paul Heyman doesn't see Roman Reigns losing the title anytime soon

Roman Reigns could hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the next decade, at least according to Paul Heyman. The Wise Man told The Bump that Reigns would break more records and continue being champion for the rest of the decade.

"Yes, and I envision it three years from now, and three years after that, and three years after that," Heyman said when asked if he predicted Reigns' championship run will last three years. [H/T Fightful]

The Bloodline story appeared to be on a break, after Jey Uso quit WWE. Jimmy Uso will return to SmackDown this Friday, and explain why he betrayed his brother at SummerSlam. Will Jimmy be the next challenger for Roman Reigns?

