"When you're hungry, you're hungry" - WWE Hall of Famer gets trolled on social media for the most relatable reason ever

Fans were left in splits after WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was caught ordering food from Door Dash while he was working on commentary at NXT.

Booker T has been a color commentator for NXT since WWE shuffled the announcer and interviewer teams in October 2022. He might not be everyone's favorite commentator, but he remains entertaining even when he's not trying to be.

On a recent episode of NXT, the five-time World Heavyweight Champion was caught ordering takeout via Door Dash on his phone. Fans were so nosy that they even found out that the legend had TGI Friday's.

Here's the video of Booker T making the order via @DavidIsUcey on Twitter:

Door Dash was quick to reply and let everyone know that:

"When you're hungry, you're hungry."

Fans hilariously trolled Booker T since it was a very relatable moment. No matter where you are or what you are doing, if you want to eat, you have to eat. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Jim Valley @JimValley @DavidIsUcey I just hope that the Door Dasher didn't get kidnapped in the NXT parking lot. @DavidIsUcey I just hope that the Door Dasher didn't get kidnapped in the NXT parking lot.

Robert Hyland @Is_This_A_Tweet @DavidIsUcey Booker T’s penchant for ordering delivery is pretty well known. He hasn’t stepped foot in a grocery store for about 20 years since the @steveaustinBSR incident. @DavidIsUcey Booker T’s penchant for ordering delivery is pretty well known. He hasn’t stepped foot in a grocery store for about 20 years since the @steveaustinBSR incident.

Mark Carr @the1andonlyM @DavidIsUcey Vince must’ve cut the catering budget when he came back @DavidIsUcey Vince must’ve cut the catering budget when he came back

OnTheSideOfJustice🤷🏾‍♂️ @HlMOTHYDUNCAN @DavidIsUcey Booker discovering Door Dash so he doesn’t run into Stone Cold at the supermarket ever again: @DavidIsUcey Booker discovering Door Dash so he doesn’t run into Stone Cold at the supermarket ever again: https://t.co/MZWlaFD1pc

Booker T made the order during the main event segment wherein Indi Hartwell relinquished the NXT Women's Championship. Hartwell had to let go of her title after she was drafted to Raw and will move to the main roster on May 8.

Hartwell also announced that there would be a tournament to determine the new NXT Women's Champion and it will start next week. The finals will be held at NXT Battleground on May 28.

Did WWE remove catering?

Booker T ordering take-out online had some fans curious if WWE had removed catering backstage. Over the years, there have been countless stories about WWE superstars and their quirks.

Jen Hagopian of Dega Catering revealed in a 2014 interview with First We Feast the story of Triple H starting a food fight with Daniel Bryan.

"They did this crazy food fight at the end of the night where I think Triple H came in and possibly threw a giant bucket of chili on top of Daniel Bryan," Hagopian said.

Bleeding Cool reported in September 2021 that Nick Khan slashed the budget for catering and WWE superstars were forced to bring their own food. However, Shane Helms revealed that the company didn't remove catering. They just ended their partnership with Dega and changed catering companies.

What is your go-to food to order online? Do you prefer eating out or eating at home? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

