"When Rey [Mysterio] was Ucey" - WWE Hall of Famer's moment with 38-year-old megastar sparks amusing comments from fans

From Rey Mysterio's WWE debut against Kurt Angle in the opening contest of SummerSlam 2002, the luchador knocked the ball out of the park and seldom fumbled. He sustained throughout different eras, albeit a few top guys have risen up the ranks over the years. One of them being Roman Reigns.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion may be on the other side when it comes to the luchador legend today, but this moment happened before the former became The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio faced Drew McIntyre and current AEW star Samoa Joe, respectively, at WrestleMania 35. Recently, a light-hearted and respectful exuberating backstage moment between the two legends caught the eyes of many fans.

Check out what the wrestling world had to say about Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns' show of respect below:

WWE fans react to Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns' show of respect

While The Big Dog picked up the victory over McIntyre on The Grandest Stage, the 2023 Hall of Famer lost a United States Title contest to Joe in 58 seconds. The decision was reportedly made after Rey Mysterio suffered an ankle injury in the buildup to the show.

Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns wrestled inside Hell in a Cell during WWE's ThunderDome Era

While it was a dark period, the Stamford-based promotion pulled off some good content regardless during the pandemic.

On the June 18, 2021, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio inside a Hell in a Cell. The two even recently faced each other at live events.

Despite reportedly getting hurt during his match against Jey Uso at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns is not expected to miss any of his scheduled days, per Fightful.

Meanwhile, Rey Mysterio will make his first appearance as United States Champion in the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. And it seems already there is a certain superstar looming in the background for a title shot.

Whose career among the two greats entertained you most over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

