"Where you at girl" - WWE Universe reacts to former champion claiming she never lost her title

The WWE Universe has reacted to a message from a former champion today on social media.

Earlier this year, the unlikely duo of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championships. They defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to win the titles on the July 17 edition of WWE RAW. Liv Morgan has not competed in a match since and recently shared an update while on hiatus from the company.

Sonya Deville took to Instagram today to note that she never lost the Women's Tag Team Championship. Deville went down with a torn ACL and has since been replaced by Piper Niven as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

"I never lost you," Deville wrote on Instagram.

The WWE Universe reacted to Sonya Deville's message and many fans stated that they missed the 30-year-old superstar. Chelsea Green's husband, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder), and Natalya also reacted to Deville's message on Instagram as seen in the image below.

Fans and stars react to Deville's post on Instagram.

WWE star Chelsea Green provides update on Sonya Deville's injury

Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green recently shared an update on Sonya Deville's recovery from a torn ACL.

Speaking on the Wilde On podcast, Green stated that she was concerned for Deville following the injury, as the two had worked so hard to win the titles. Chelsea Green stated that Deville is doing well with her recovery and the two stars communicate with each other regularly.

"I was more so worried for her (Sonya Deville when she got injured) in the sense of like, she just has worked so hard to get there. I have been through this a million times.... But I was just worried for her and her mental health, like going from being on the road for the past seven-to-eight years, to having her very first injury, and being out after winning the championship, her first title. But actually, it turns out she’s thriving and doing amazing and healing so well, and we talk all the time," said Green. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

The Women's Tag Team Championships have been a bit cursed as of late with all of the injuries in the division. However, Green and Niven recently celebrated holding the titles for 100 days and the unlikely duo has been impressive so far as a tag team. It will be interesting to see how long they can hold onto the titles moving forward.

