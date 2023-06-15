"Where have you been Sir?", "Father" - WWE Universe stunned after absent RAW star posts picture of ripped look

WWE Superstars have to go out of their way to keep themselves fit at all times as part of their job; it's difficult to maintain a ripped physique while touring shows. Dexter Lumis, who has been absent for quite some time, has posted a picture, and fans are pretty happy about it.

The superstar has not been seen much by fans in the ring this year. His last match on WWE RAW was on May 15 as part of the Battle Royal ahead of Night of Champions. Before that, he had only three bouts in the entire year. However, the star has not let that stop him.

Staying away from the ring has not meant that he has become unfit - quite the opposite. Lumis has further improved his physique and posted a picture on his Twitter.

Fans were delighted with the star's physique and commented on it. They were full of praise for the star and his look.

One fan had one question: where the star had been for so long?

Vince Russo felt that WWE made a mistake with Dexter Lumis

While Vince Russo is a big fan of Dexter Lumis, he thought that the way that WWE had been booking the star the last year was an enormous mistake and one that they would end up paying heavily for.

He felt that they had put out music for the star during his match, making it evident that he was part of the company and not some crazed stalker, as had been his gimmick then.

"This guy's been jumping out of the crowd, attacking people. He should have just come out to nothing. Nothing. No lights, no video wall, and no music. I swear to God, that would have been a Vince McMahon creative liberty and I would have been, 'What?' So, now the presentation is gone, he's a star now. Terrible, bro."

Despite appearing quite consistently on the show last year, during his feud with The Miz, the star has recently disappeared from WWE TV.

He was shown backstage with members of his old faction, The Way, Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell, and Candice LeRae. While there is speculation that they could return as a faction, that remains to be seen.

