"Who booked this sh*t", "doin my boys dirty" - Wrestling fans upset with former champions being eliminated early on WWE SmackDown

WWE fans slammed the company for booking the former RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, in an ugly spot on the latest episode of SmackDown.

On tonight's SmackDown, a tag team Gauntlet match took place. It was announced last week that the winning pair would be eligible to confront Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championships.

To determine the number one candidates, tag teams featuring The Brawling Brutes, Pretty Deadly, The O.C., The Street Profits, and The LWO competed in a Gauntlet match.

Sheamus and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes kicked off the match against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. The Celtic Warrior took control of his team and tagged Holland in, followed by Dawkins. But Holland was all over Ford as he nailed an elbow in the corner, followed by enzuigiri.

To eliminate The Street Profits, Holland got Sheamus back in, and he delivered Dawkins with a Brogue Kick and pinned him for the victory.

As soon as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were eliminated from the Gauntlet match quickly, wrestling fans shared their disappointment for booking the duo very poorly.

Check out the fan reactions below:

A fan angrily called out the person responsible for Street Profits' early elimination.

A angry fan called out the company for the match.

Check out the uncensored tweet here.

Another fan said that WWE placed Ford and Dawkins in a dirty wrestling spot.

A user also imagined that the former champions being eliminated from the Gauntlet match quickly foreshadowed the team's singles push.

Hellnahhenry @hellnahhenry @TheEnemiesPE3 I see singles pushes for both of them @TheEnemiesPE3 I see singles pushes for both of them

Some wrestling fans called out Triple H for making a wrong decision to put The Street Profits out of the tag team title shot.

AAron @LivnRollins @WWE Triple H is worse than Hitler wtf is this @WWE Triple H is worse than Hitler wtf is this

Another WWE fan slammed Triple H.

Angelo Dawkins has a potential unique idea for the new WWE Tag Team titles

The Street Profits have captured every tag title available throughout Dawkins and Ford's stint as a duo. They have effectively establishing themselves as one of the company's greatest tag teams.

Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits spoke on the Masked Man Show about what the new tag team belts would look like.

"Your guess is as good as me. If there is, I hope. One can only hope. The titles that we have still look good, red and blue, we might merge them together. Make it purple. We're going to introduce the purple gang. If they decide to change it, I'm all for it." [H/T - SEScoops]

It remains to be seen how The Street Profits will get back after a major loss on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Pretty Deadly won the biggest match on SmackDown tonight as they prepare to battle for Owens and Zayn's belts at the WWE Money in the Bank in London.

What did you think of the Gauntlet match on WWE SmackDown?

