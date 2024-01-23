"Who cares what's happening?" - Popular WWE star shares his account on why WWE brought back CM Punk

Popular WWE star Jey Uso recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's return and why he is an asset to the company.

The Best in the World returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year. This sent shockwaves across the wrestling world as people never thought the two parties would be able to resolve their differences. Since his return, Punk has been going strong and also declared himself for the Royal Rumble match.

Jey Uso gave an exclusive interview to TNT Sports this week. He mentioned that anything is possible in the WWE. The star mentioned that Punk was a fan favorite and the company believes in doing what was right for its fans and the business as a whole. Jey personally claimed he was glad to see the veteran back in the locker room.

"You can never say no in wrestling, right? Especially, WWE, you never know what you're gonna get. But I felt like man Uce, did we just listen to the people? Like who cares what's happening? Like people love CM Punk man. That's what it comes down to. Let's run it, bring it. Hell yeah, let's do it," said Jey Uso. [From 11:40 - 12:05]

You can watch the full video here:

CM Punk is one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble match

After a hiatus of ten years, CM Punk will compete for the first time on WWE TV at this year's Royal Rumble.

This is almost poetic given that the Rumble match in 2014 was Punk's last appearance inside the squared circle for the Stamford-based promotion.

This week, Punk came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes in the ring. The two former AEW stars made it clear that their friendship would take a back seat on Saturday night after they enter the traditional Rumble match. Things got heated as the two stars stood nose-to-nose after a heated verbal exchange.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Punk can win the Royal Rumble and finally fulfil his dream of headlining WrestleMania.

Who is your pick to win the Men's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comment section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit TNT Sports and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.