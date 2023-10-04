"Who cheats more? DOMINIK or ROMAN?" - WWE Universe goes berserk after Judgment Day member wins major title consecutively

The WWE Universe went berserk after Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio won the NXT North American Championship for the second time.

On the most recent episode of NXT 2.0, Mysterio faced Trick Williams in a singles match. Despite having the upper hand initially, Williams lost the match after Dominik's stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest caused a distraction by appearing at the ringside. Rhea Ripley also came in to safeguard her on-screen partner. Eventually, Mysterio won the match after hitting Trick with a splash.

Wrestling fans exploded over Mysterio's consecutive wins. While most of the fans were unhappy with Mysterio's victory with the help of his stablemates, others appreciated the latter, considering him a perfect heel. Many fans also likened Dominik and Roman Reigns, some even calling them both GOATs (Greatest of all time).

Check out some interesting fan reactions below:

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on Edge's departure from Judgment Day

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio recently commented on WWE Hall of Famer Edge's departure from the heel stable.

While speaking in an interview with "In The Kliq," Mysterio made a bold statement when he mentioned that the Rated-R Superstar's departure from the stable made them stronger.

He further added how "kicking out" Edge was a good decision and that it brought all of the Judgment Day members together on the same page:

"I think whether the people like it or not, it was kicking out Edge..kicking out Edge and bringing in Finn and myself..and somehow somewhere I've always said this, we are like a giant melting pot of an Australian, Puerto Rican, an Irishman and a Mexican and it works beautifully," said Dominik. (5:10-5:35)

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Dominik in the near future.

