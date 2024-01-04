"Who else is tired of this forced reign?" - WWE fans react to bold claim by Roman Reigns

WWE fans are responding with various opinions after Roman Reigns issued a bold statement on his status.

WWE took to Instagram to post the recent clip of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion exiting SmackDown with Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa after their run-in with Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles recently. The Tribal Chief lashed out with a confident declaration.

"Nobody can touch me. I'm gonna be the champion forever. Get used to this. I'm gonna be the champion FOREVER! It don't matter who comes back because nobody can touch me," Reigns said.

The WWE Universe has since responded to Reigns, with many continuing to support The Head of The Table, while others were getting a little tired of the lengthy championship reign. Reigns was also met with comments from fans of Cody Rhodes and The Rock.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

WWE fans react on Instagram to bold claim from Roman Reigns

The New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown this Friday will feature a Triple Threat Eliminator with The Megastar vs. The Phenomenal One vs. The Viper. The winner will go on to Royal Rumble to face The Tribal Chief in a singles bout, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Roman Reigns now on WWE's Road to WrestleMania 40

With the big triple threat match going down this Friday on the New Year's Revolution edition of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns will be in the house to keep an eye on his next challenger.

The Head of The Table is currently rumored to face Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble, then face The Rock at Elimination Chamber, and end the season at WrestleMania 40 with another big title defense against Cody Rhodes. It should be noted that none of these matches have been confirmed.

However, at least one former WWE Intercontinental Champion believes Rock vs. Reigns will be saved for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Speaking on a recent episode of Ryback TV, The Big Guy commented on the match, and reiterated a challenge to Bill Goldberg.

"WWE is clearly setting up The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia and this is big, really big. While it's big, it's not quite as big as 'The Big Guy' Ryback vs. Bill Goldberg. Retirement match, the return, and the ending, but it's big none the less," he said. [From 00:28 to 00:55]

Reigns has not wrestled since retaining over LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023 on November 4. Before that, his last televised match was the Tribal Combat win over Jey Uso at SummerSlam on August 5. The future Hall of Famer worked just 11 matches in 2023.

How would you book Roman Reigns on The Road to WrestleMania 40? Does The Rock vs. Roman Reigns have to happen? Sound off in the comments section below!

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage