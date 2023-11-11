"Who in the F came up with this?" - Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shocked by controversial TV segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the infamous cocaine segment on NWA.

During the recent pay-per-view, NWA Samhain, the cameras panned backstage to a segment where Father James Mitchell was seemingly snorting coke off a spoon. He was surrounded by some women and other wrestlers.

During this week's Smack Talk with guest host Mac Davis, Mantell claimed he was shocked by the segment. He wondered whose idea was it to book the angle for TV. The former WWE employee claimed that if he was writing the show, he would have never approached the owner with such a preposterous idea.

"I was watching it and going, 'Who in the F came up with this?' Because, I don't care who's the boss. If I was the booker, I don't think I would have the ba*ls to go up to the owner of the company, and say, 'Hey, I got this great idea for a segment. Why don't we show a bunch of guys, sitting around a table, snorting coke? Wouldn't that be great?' I'd be fired in the next two minutes. So, it leaves the question, whose idea was this?" [3:30 - 4:05]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also spoke about the angle

Legendary WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Booker T also spoke about the controversial angle. Booker made it clear that he too would have never booked such an angle because he had seen the adverse effects of cocaine on people.

"Putting on shows is not easy, trying to fit into what's going on now, always talking about, you know, if you don't know how to change with the times, the times pass you by. Everything is like shock TV to them, you know, it's like jumping off something and taking a bump." Booker continued, "Everybody's looking for that instant coffee, that one thing that is going to make their show pop, you know, more so than the next show. Just in case CW is listening, we have a small little show called Reality of Wrestling that would love that spot, and we ain't doing no cocaine angles." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that it was not easy being a wrestling promoter because they were always fighting for market share against the bigger players. However, he was not in favor of the drug angle.

Was it a good idea to broadcast the coke segment on TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

