"WHO IS THIS GUY" - WWE fans baffled as old-school YouTuber calls Seth Rollins out

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is one of the top stars in the company, and his star power has forced many outside the industry to call him out. Following the recent Creator Clash 2 boxing event, popular YouTuber 'Dad' Nathan Barnatt called out Rollins for a match.

Barnatt defeated AB Starkilla at Creator Clash 2 in Tampa, Florida, within seconds. Following his big win, the 42-year-old took some shots at WWE and got straight to the point. He said that he wanted to face Seth Rollins after the latter has already gone toe-to-toe with a phony YouTuber, Logan Paul.

He ended his promo by saying that he will be waiting outside The Visionary's training facility until he gets a reply.

You can check out the video of the promo below:

Following the fiery promo, fans took to Twitter to react to Dad’s challenge to the former Universal Champion. Many fans were not even sure who the YouTuber was.

The Messiah has already taught Logan Paul a lesson at WrestleMania 39. WWE could look to cash in on Barnatt's popularity and give him a match against The Visionary at SummerSlam 2023.

Former WWE personality Vince Russo is not happy with Seth Rollins' current gimmick

Seth Rollins is arguably the most popular name in the company today. However, WWE veteran Vince Russo is not too sure about The Messiah’s current gimmick.

Russo opened up about Rollins’ gimmick on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws. He said that Rollins just laughed like The Joker and did little else, which did not make him too special.

"What is Seth Rollins' gimmick? Like, what is that? What is that, bro? As I am going through the show, you know what's going through my mind? I don't know why he is going through my mind, and he was a mid-carder at best. Buff Bagwell! He was more over than any of these guys. I mean, seriously, Rollins goes out there, he loved the Joker, he loved the music, and he's like, 'I'm gonna use that laugh, and then I'm gonna conduct the fans. That's my gimmick?'" said Vince Russo.

While Russo may not enjoy Seth Rollins' current gimmick, many in the WWE Universe think it is a good one.

It will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for The Visionary following his big win at WrestleMania 39.

Do you want to see Rollins take on the YouTube celebrity in a match soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

