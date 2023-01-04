"Who is manipulating who?"- WWE Universe reacts to 31-year-old star losing control on RAW following Bray Wyatt's presence in their match

WWE fans worldwide have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the RAW Women's Championship match that saw Alexa Bliss snap after Bray Wyatt made his presence felt during the bout.

Last night on the red brand, Little Miss Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the latter's coveted title. Bliss has been on the edge lately due to Bray Wyatt's continuous presence during her segments.

The trend continued on RAW as a mysterious man in Uncle Howdy's mask was spotted behind Bliss during a ringside brawl. This was followed by Wyatt's Firefly logo flashing on the screen, which led to Alexa Bliss losing her mind. The Five Feet of Fury attacked the referee and Belair, losing the match via DQ in the process. The challenger then laid out Belair with multiple DDTs on steel steps.

The entire segment left fans with more questions than answers. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident. Embedded below are a few of the many fans' reactions:

Henny Corleone 🐐 @HennessySmooth @WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE So Howdy or Harper has the ability to tap into Bray and Alexa’s dark personas therefore bridging belief that Howdy will try to do the same with La Knight… @WWE @AlexaBliss_WWE So Howdy or Harper has the ability to tap into Bray and Alexa’s dark personas therefore bridging belief that Howdy will try to do the same with La Knight…

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3



Bray Wyatt sabotaging Alexa Bliss’ championship match for betraying him at WrestleMania:



#WWERAW Nobody:Bray Wyatt sabotaging Alexa Bliss’ championship match for betraying him at WrestleMania: Nobody:Bray Wyatt sabotaging Alexa Bliss’ championship match for betraying him at WrestleMania:#WWERAW https://t.co/DSAeRJY9bi

LIV2Riott @RiottSquad4Life



The women's division would descend into chaos



#WWERaw Seeing @AlexaBliss_WWE snap today and knowing what's been going on with @YaOnlyLivvOnce , how good a tag team would they be right now.The women's division would descend into chaos Seeing @AlexaBliss_WWE snap today and knowing what's been going on with @YaOnlyLivvOnce, how good a tag team would they be right now.The women's division would descend into chaos 😈#WWERaw https://t.co/5gW44ienIH

Bray Wyatt was involved in a confusing segment with Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown

Last week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured another in-ring appearance from Uncle Howdy. The ominous figure made his way to the ring after a brief war of words between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight as the duo agreed on a match at Royal Rumble.

While Uncle Howdy initially sided with Wyatt, he went on to deliver a Sister Abigail to the former Universal Champion, leaving everyone stunned. LA Knight was also visibly shaken from the exchange as he slowly left the ring.

The storyline between Uncle Howdy and The Eater of Worlds has been going on since the latter made his return to WWE. The mysterious figure seemingly wants Wyatt to tap into his dark side and 'wear the mask.'

It'll be interesting to see what role Howdy plays in Wyatt's upcoming match at Royal Rumble. The former world champion will be in action for the first time on TV programming since making his return last year at Extreme Rules.

Do you like Bray Wyatt's involvement in Alexa Bliss' storyline? Sound off below, and let us know!

