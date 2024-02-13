"Who says no to this?!" "He's very well spoken" - Fans want to see injured star be given a role on WWE television

WWE fans have made it known that they would like to see an injured superstar appear more often during his recovery.

Former WWE Champion Big E suffered a broken neck on the March 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown. He teamed up with his New Day stablemate to battle The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The action spilled out of the ring when Holland went for a belly-to-belly superplex, but it did not go as planned. The New Day member broke his neck due to the botched move and still has not returned to the ring almost two years later.

Big E, CM Punk, Michael Cole, and Pat McAfee served as commentators during the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference last Thursday night. Punk is also out of action with a torn triceps and will miss WrestleMania 40.

The account WrestlingRepublic took to Instagram following the press conference and shared a fan's suggestion that Big E should join the SmackDown commentary team.

Wrestling fans reacted to the post in a variety of ways. Most fans are still hoping to see the New Day member return to the ring down the line but noted that they would like to see him make more appearances on WWE television during his recovery.

WWE RAW star Kofi Kingston on possibly adding another superstar to The New Day

Kofi Kingston has revealed that he is not in favor of another superstar joining the faction on WWE RAW.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview earlier this year, the veteran claimed the group would no longer be The New Day if another superstar was added. The former WWE Champion then compared the situation to adding cream to tomato soup and noted that it would be called tomato bisque.

"So, I've said this, and I'm firm in my stance. If you add something to the New Day, it is no longer the New Day. For example, if you have a tomato soup and you add some cream to it, it is no longer tomato soup; it is a tomato bisque. So, it's a little bit different. It's not going to be the same, you know?" said Kofi Kingston. [From 01:50 - 02:11]

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are set to team up with Jey Uso against Imperium tonight on RAW. Only time will tell if Big E will return to the squared circle sometime down the line.

