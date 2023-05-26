"Who do you think you are to say different?" - WWE veteran says current stars need to realize Triple H or Vince McMahon know better (Exclusive)

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon has helped make the wrestling business what it is today. Over the last few decades, Triple H has also played a major role in shaping the wrestling industry. WWE veteran Alberto Del Rio has now opened up about the two issues in wrestling and pointed out that some current stars need to realize that Triple H or Vince McMahon knows when someone deserves a shot.

Del Rio has not been part of WWE for quite a few years now, but the star has often looked back fondly at his memories in the company. He was a four-time world champion in WWE, with two United States Titles also under his belt. Del Rio's last run with the company came in 2015 before leaving in 2016.

He spoke during an interview with Riju Dasgupta on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he mentioned one of the biggest issues recently was that some wrestlers and fans felt that other wrestlers getting opportunities were overrated. Del Rio mentioned that if Triple H or Vince McMahon were choosing these stars, then they didn't have the right to say anything different.

"In this business, there's no such thing as, 'Oh, he's overrated.' Or, 'He's getting stuff he doesn't deserve." If Triple H or Vince McMahon are saying you deserve the titles, or you deserve the opportunities, you do. Who do you think you are to say different?" [1:54 - 2:13]

Alberto Del Rio said that new wrestlers often didn't understand that being given an opportunity by Vince McMahon or Triple H in WWE was not the end game

Del Rio opened up, saying that if WWE was giving them chances, then that was not the end of it. It was then up to them to prove that they were capable of making it in the ring.

"That's the problem these days. We have all these wrestlers that are getting the opportunity right now, and they are champions right now. They think they are better than what they really are. They don't understand because they just started in the business. They don't understand it's not about getting the opportunity but proving through the years that you deserved that opportunity. Or the company was not wrong to give you that opportunity." [1:18 - 1:54]

The star also spoke about how some wrestlers needed to realize this or would face issues later. He provided Dolph Ziggler as a shining example of what a star should be.

