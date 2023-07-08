"Who do you think will win?" - WWE Universe stumped over 35-year old's career record compared to Brock Lesnar

Despite a WWE career spanning three decades, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has not competed in as many matches as one would expect. A recent statistic that surfaced online evoked a massive debate among the fanbase.

Gunther joined the Stamford-based promotion on January 12, 2019, during NXT's UK show, confronting then-champion Pete Dunne (AKA Butch). Moving to the main roster in 2022, The Austrian Anomaly became Intercontinental Champion in the snap of a finger and has not looked back ever since.

Lesnar's run in WWE began in 2002 after being called up from Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) and carried on until WrestleMania 20 in 2004. The Beast returned after a stint in UFC in early 2012 and has remained with the company. He did briefly, and quietly, retire during the pandemic.

While The Ring General has wrestled in 753 matches since his days in NXT, Brock Lesnar has only competed in 433 bouts throughout his pro-wrestling career, per Twitter handle ChanMan.

GUNTHER has wrestled in 753 matches. Brock Lesnar has wrestled in 433 matches in his career.GUNTHER has wrestled in 753 matches. Brock Lesnar has wrestled in 433 matches in his career.GUNTHER has wrestled in 753 matches. 😳 https://t.co/GdGdqs2tKt

Check out some reactions below:

markus evans @bucknasty1889 @ChandranTheMan Brock retired for like 7 years and went part time when he came back this makes sense. This match would be spectacle @ChandranTheMan Brock retired for like 7 years and went part time when he came back this makes sense. This match would be spectacle

I'm pointing out that Brock spent several years AWAY @ChandranTheMan For the marks, I'm not mocking Gunther for not being in UFCI'm pointing out that Brock spent several years AWAY @ChandranTheMan For the marks, I'm not mocking Gunther for not being in UFCI'm pointing out that Brock spent several years AWAY

Clint McCormick @ClintM83 @ChandranTheMan Do you know how many times Walter wrestled before he went to WWE? @ChandranTheMan Do you know how many times Walter wrestled before he went to WWE?

Michael Symons @MikexWWE @ChandranTheMan Incredible work ethic by Gunther. Gotta say Brock is one of the smartest to ever do it though. @ChandranTheMan Incredible work ethic by Gunther. Gotta say Brock is one of the smartest to ever do it though.

Brandon James @Brandon62446822 @ChandranTheMan If there's a match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar, who do you think will win? @ChandranTheMan If there's a match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar, who do you think will win?

A lot of upset fans of The Beast believe this record means nothing because Brock Lesnar is a bigger attraction. Elsewhere, in several media interviews, the Austrian has pointed at the legendary behemoth as his end boss in the company.

Brock Lesnar believed match against former WWE Champion was his last

In the latter half of 2019, Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship reign was met with some criticism, due to how he won the belt from Kofi Kingston. He then went on to enter a WrestleMania program with Drew McIntyre in 2020.

The duo faced each other at The Show of Shows and Lesnar was defeated. He called this five-minute contest the one he considered to be the final one of his career, during an interview with Daniel Cormier on ESPN MMA.

It was Vince McMahon who ultimately talked him into returning for a year-long program with Roman Reigns. The Beast resurfaced at SummerSlam in 2021 as a babyface, a rare occurrence in his Hall of Fame-worthy career:

"It's been really refreshing [hearing positive crowd reactions]. In 2020, I retired and was gonna be just done because I had my 20 years, then COVID hit, my contract was up. I had my very first wrestling match in Hamel, Minnesota, in an empty garage. There I was 20 years later fighting Drew McIntyre in front of no people for the WWE Championship. I was like, you know what, it came full circle, and I was truly done."

Last year, Brock Lesnar won the Royal Rumble for the second time in his career. The closing moments of the bout saw the two men reignite their rivalry.

Doug Rush @TheDougRush Brock Lesnar eliminating Drew McIntyre to win the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble. #RoyalRumble Brock Lesnar eliminating Drew McIntyre to win the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/gOYfz7m4by

Are you psyched for a Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther match down the line? Do you have a dream match for The Beast before he retires? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

