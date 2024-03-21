"Why won't you fight me?" - Becky Lynch sends a message to WWE Hall of Famer for refusing to face her

Becky Lynch named WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as her dream opponent and asked her why she won't fight her.

The Man has shared the ring with several female legends such as Mickie James, Trish Stratus, and Lita, but she's never faced The Glamazon in a one-on-one contest. The former Divas Champion has competed in more than a handful of matches since making her in-ring return in 2018. Her last match was at Elimination Chamber last year, where she and her husband Edge defeated Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match.

During a recent appearance on LiveSigning, Becky Lynch replied to a fan's question asking her about her dream match and where she'd like it to take place. She stated that her dream opponent is Beth Phoenix, and she'd like the bout to take place in her hometown of Dublin.

"I think it's got to be in Dublin, Ireland. And it's got to be in Croke Park. And I think my opponent, it's a match that I've been trying to get for a long time, would be Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her in the ring and whoop her a** for a long time now and it's just not happening. And I wanna know why is that. Why is that Beth Phoenix? Why won't you fight me?" questioned Lynch. [2:45-3:20]

Becky Lynch names her wrestling soulmates

In the same interview, The Man was asked who her wrestling soulmate was, someone whom she could wrestle over and over again and still have a good match.

Becky Lynch named more than one person, as she picked Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair and said that she also enjoys fighting Nia Jax.

"The very cool thing about that is I think there's several. I think Charlotte and I obviously have an undeniable chemistry and an undeniable history. I think no matter how many times myself and Charlotte have wrestled, I think people are always gonna want to see more. And another is Bianca Belair. She's fabulous, I love stepping in the ring with her. Every time we do, I feel like there's a little bit of magic that happens. And so, there's a couple. I've loved beating the bejesus out of Nia Jax also, I will say that I've loved it," said Lynch. [3:43-4:40]

After defeating Nia Jax on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch went face-to-face with Rhea Ripley. The two stars will collide at WrestleMania XL for the Women's World Championship.

